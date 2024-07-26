Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd push for Portugal star in amazing half price deal; Man City plot sensational Bayern swoop

Manchester United are ready to go back in for a Portugal international, Manchester City are eyeing a blockbuster raid on Bayern Munich, while Friday’s Euro Paper Talk includes the new terms for Romelu Lukaku’s potential Chelsea exit.

MAN UTD REIGNITE TRANSFER PURSUIT

Man Utd have restarted their chase to sign Antonio Silva from Benfica after learning that the 20-year-old can be signed for a vastly reduced price, according to reports.

Both Silva and his Benfica team-mate Joao Neves have been heavily linked with Man Utd in the last 12 months. The two youngsters have massive potential and their representative, notorious super-agent Jorge Mendes, is eager to take them to Old Trafford.

Man Utd appeared to have cooled their interest in Silva amid their pursuit of other centre-backs. The Red Devils have captured Leny Yoro from Lille for an initial £52million and have held talks for both Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt.

But Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is refusing to pay Everton the £70m they are demanding for Branthwaite, or the £42m that Bayern want for De Ligt.

Ratcliffe is determined not to overpay for players, as Man Utd have done on plenty of occasions in the past, and does not feel those players are quite worth those sums.

On Thursday, it emerged that Man Utd have once again expressed their interest in landing Silva, but only if an ‘affordable’ deal is there to be struck. It was also revealed that Man Utd could pursue Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand as a midfield alternative to Manuel Ugarte.

As per the latest reports in Portugal, Man Utd have been given a massive boost in their bid to sign Silva as Benfica have lowered their demands significantly.

When first entering talks with Benfica for the Portugal star, Man Utd were quoted at an eye-watering £84m. But the Primeira Liga giants are aware that they risk angering the player and have resultantly halved his price tag to £42m.

Ratcliffe learns enticing Silva price

Of course, Man Utd will need to think carefully about whether Silva is worth this sum, as they are not prepared to pay £42m for defensive alternative De Ligt.

But Silva is four years younger than De Ligt and it could be argued that he has better potential, which might convince Ratcliffe to thunder in with an opening bid.

Silva is far more likely to join Man Utd than Neves, as the latter is edging closer to a Paris Saint-Germain transfer.

The Red Devils are eager to bring in another centre-half – such as Silva – after Yoro as Raphael Varane has already left the club, while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are also up for sale.

It is an extremely busy window for Ratcliffe and Man Utd, as once they finalise the captures of a new centre-half and central midfielder they will turn their attention to the full-back positions.

Potential targets include Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries and Gent left-back Archie Brown.

CHELSEA DECIDE ROMELU LUKAKU TERMS

Chelsea have lowered their asking price for unwanted striker Romelu Lukaku from £37m to £29m, though Napoli only want to pay £21m for the Belgian. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Napoli have also increased their bid for Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour, but only from £8m to £8.5m. (Il Mattino)

Arsenal are prepared to rival Chelsea and Atletico Madrid for the signing of £77m-rated Man City forward Julian Alvarez. (various)

Malang Sarr has joined French club Lens on a two-year contract after leaving Chelsea on a free transfer. (various)

PSG have made a new offer for Benfica midfielder Joao Neves worth €70m (£59m) – which also includes Renato Sanches – as they close in on the 19-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

MAN CITY GET JAMAL MUSIALA BOOST

City are hoping to sign Jamal Musiala in a blockbuster swoop and have learned that the 21-year-old is worried Bayern will not be able to compete for the Champions League, teeing up a possible move. (Bild)

Monchi is aiming to complete the bargain signing of Joao Felix for Aston Villa after the forward was told to train alone by Atletico Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo)

The representatives of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ki-Jana Hoever have offered the 22-year-old to FC Twente. (Transfer Inside NL)

Real Madrid are interested in landing former City defender Aymeric Laporte from Al-Nassr after losing Nacho Fernandez to Al-Qadisiyah. (various)

Rennes starlet Desire Doue would rather join Bayern than PSG this summer, as the two European heavyweights battle for his signature. (Bild)

MAN UTD IN FOR NEW INTER STAR

Dumfries is not the only Inter player Man Utd are monitoring, as they have also been credited with interest in versatile midfielder Kristjan Asllani. (Inter Live)

Arsenal target Nico Williams has been told by one of his Athletic Club team-mates to reject Barcelona, in a boost for Mikel Arteta. (various)

Barca are open to selling striker Vitor Roque after learning that Al-Hilal are willing to pay an outright fee of more than €30m (£25m) for him. (Sport)

Bayern ace Serge Gnabry insists he is aiming to stay with the Bundesliga giants despite being tipped to join a Prem side such as Man Utd or Tottenham Hotspur. (Suddeutsche Zeitung)

Brighton will sell highly rated attacking midfielder Julio Enciso if an offer worth over €40m (£34m) arrives. Chelsea are the best-placed club to snare him. (various)

Liverpool will not face serious competition from Bundesliga clubs for Baris Alper Yilmaz, who has been compared to Gareth Bale. (Christian Falk)