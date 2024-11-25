Manchester United are eyeing Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku as a potential January target though Borussia Dortmund are also in the frame, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Chelsea have had a great start to life under new manager Enzo Maresca and are well in the Champions League race and looking like one of the most exciting sides in England. They are going to continue to build and get better under the Italian but some players are not having the best of times.

One of those is Nkunku, who has found himself left out of Chelsea’s starting lineups in the Premier League and has had to settle for a small amount of minutes off the bench. This has left the Frenchman unhappy and seriously considering his options ahead of the January window.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the versatile attacker has interest from many clubs because he is seen as a top player by those within the game. They are just as bemused at the lack of minutes as the former RB Leipzig star.

Man Utd are among Nkunku’s potential suitors as they are keeping tabs on his situation. Sources close to the player view a move to United as a potential solution to his issues at Chelsea.

Nkunku could be a brilliant signing for new United boss Ruben Amorim, too. The 27-year-old previously operated as one of two strikers in a Leipzig side which played three at the back, just like Amorim.

Nkunku has also played in a false 9/No 10 role and was highly effective for the Bundesliga outfit in that position.

These factors make Nkunku a player of interest for United, who are looking to try and bring in some top talent to help Amorim.

However, it is important to note United do not have the funds to buy him outright in the winter window and the only realistic option would be a loan.

It is possible that the 14-cap France international will ask Chelsea to allow him to leave on loan in January, but a move to a Premier League rival is considered unlikely at this stage.

There is major interest in Nkunku from the German Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund among the clubs who are keen on him. A switch to Dortmund is viewed as a realistic option for Nkunku, should he be allowed to leave Chelsea on a temporary basis this winter.

A permanent exit from Stamford Bridge is unlikely to happen until the summer of 2025. A host of sides are understood to be holding back their funds ready for a full attack on the summer window.

Nkunku a victim of Palmer success

Nkunku’s struggle for game time this season is surprising given the fact he established himself as a key player for Leipzig.

He was named as the Bundesliga Player of the Season after registering 20 goals and 15 assists during the 2021-22 campaign. He also shared the Bundesliga’s top goalscorer award the following season after netting 16 times in 25 appearances.

Nkunku’s exploits for Leipzig prompted Chelsea to agree a £52million deal to sign him in June 2023. However, his debut season at Chelsea was effectively a write-off due to knee and hamstring injuries.

Nkunku has performed well when given opportunities by Maresca this term, mainly in competitions such as the Europa Conference League and League Cup. Indeed, his record stands at 10 goals from 18 outings.

The former Paris Saint-Germain ace is clearly a fantastic player but he is being kept out of the Chelsea team by Cole Palmer.

