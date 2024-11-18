Manchester United have set up a transfer battle with rivals Liverpool by making an ‘enquiry’ for Bournemouth ace Milos Kerkez, according to a reporter.

Kerkez has built up a great reputation in Premier League circles since joining Bournemouth from Dutch club AZ in July 2023. He is only 21 years old but is already emerging as one of the best left-backs in England.

Kerkez is solid defensively but really starts to shine when going forward. He registered two great assists to help Bournemouth shock Manchester City by winning 2-1 at home on November 2.

Kerkez’s hugely exciting displays have led to interest from several major English sides, most notably Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Liverpool have opened talks to try and capture the Hungarian. But according to journalist Matteo Moretto, United have ‘enquired’ about Kerkez’s availability too as they hope to land him first.

Kerkez is Liverpool’s No 1 target to bolster the left-back position and eventually succeed from Andy Robertson, but they now face the prospect of a bidding war with United for him.

Bournemouth star to replace Robertson or Shaw

United are in need of a new left-back, just like Liverpool. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both getting closer to returning from injury, but their long lay-offs have shown United sporting director Dan Ashworth that a solution must be found.

Kerkez is viewed as a fantastic solution as he is reliable, hungry to reach the top and still has most of his career ahead of him.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United have scouted the rising star on several occasions. He is expected to leave Bournemouth for an illustrious club at some stage in 2025, with United and Liverpool the two sides leading the charge for him currently.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes previously did not want to raid his former club Bournemouth, but a deal for Kerkez is proving to be too enticing for him to ignore.

Bournemouth’s asking price for the full-back has yet to emerge. The Cherries originally paid £15.5m (€18.5m / $19.6m) for Kerkez and will want to make major profit before letting him leave, especially for a Premier League competitor.

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson is another option for United and Liverpool, should Kerkez prove too difficult to snare.

United have been linked with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies too, while they have the option to re-sign Alvaro Fernandez Carreras from Benfica.

Man Utd exit highly likely; Liverpool target hails Slot

IN FOCUS: The timeline of Milos Kerkez’s rise

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021- After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.