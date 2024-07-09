Man Utd transfers: Rivals Man City stun Ten Hag with ‘concrete move’ to snatch Casemiro successor

Manchester United have been stunned after lodging their latest offer for Manuel Ugarte, as Manchester City and another giant club have reportedly made ‘concrete moves’ for him.

United have the chance to bounce back from their worst-ever Premier League finish (eighth) in a big way this summer. It’s their first under new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and his ambition is evident.

Moves for big names such as Jarrad Branthwaite, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee are all in the works.

If they all come to fruition, it’ll see both the front and back lines improved upon, and it would be difficult to suggest there’s an area which could not do with a touch up after the woeful league performance last term.

The midfield is included in that, especially given Casemiro looked out of place at the back end of the season, and could well be playing somewhere other than Old Trafford by the start of the next campaign.

The main option to take over from the Brazilian seems to be Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ugarte, who’ll be available for a reported £51million.

United have tested the waters with a bid of £38million.

Yet they could be stunned by two more huge sides, including their local rivals City, after their lowball offer.

Man City make ‘concrete move’ for Ugarte

According to reports in France, after United’s offer, City have made one of their own.

It’s said Pep Guardiola’s side have made a ‘concrete move’ for the midfielder of late.

It’s not revealed what finances were involved in that. It is, however, stated that Barcelona have also made a move for Ugarte.

With two more huge sides in the mix, United will be wary they may have to do more to ensure they can secure the services of the Uruguayan.

Luis Enrique to have final say

And the decision on which of those sides the midfielder moves to, or if he moves at all, will come down to PSG coach Luis Enrique.

The manager has had Ugarte at the club for a year, but the 23-year-old has struggled to make it into the side consistently, starting just 21 Ligue 1 games.

As such, Enrique might well decide to let the midfielder go.

But which side manages to secure his services remains to be seen.

