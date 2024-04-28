Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been told that Manchester United have a good chance of signing Crystal Palace duo Michael Olise and Ebere Eze this summer, although Liverpool and Arsenal could provide competition.

Man Utd’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford on Saturday appeared to be another nail in the coffin for manager Erik ten Hag. The only way the Dutchman can seemingly keep his job is by helping Man Utd win the FA Cup and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

But Man Utd will find it very tough to beat Manchester City at Wembley, while they are now 13 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with just one game in hand.

Possible replacements for Ten Hag include Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate.

Not only will Man Utd make a change in the dugout ahead of next season, but there will also be plenty of changes to the playing staff.

Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial are just some of the names who will be either sold or allowed to leave on free transfers this summer.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS data experts are busy helping Man Utd’s recruitment department identify replacements for those ageing stars. Potential targets include Jarrad Branthwaite, Joao Neves, Jean-Clair Todibo and Benjamin Sesko.

Ratcliffe is known to be a huge fan of Palace winger Olise, while Man Utd have been credited with interest in attacking midfielder Eze, too.

Man Utd given Olise, Eze encouragement

In a boost for Ratcliffe, former Palace owner Simon Jordan has tipped to Olise and Eze to leave Selhurst Park in the summer, should Man Utd come calling. However, Liverpool and Arsenal cannot be discounted in the transfer chase.

“The challenge he [Oliver Glasner] has got, of course, is that everyone is going to be looking at Olise and Eze and that is a big challenge for Palace,” Jordan said on talkSPORT. “If they lose them, who do they replace them with?

“I think you’re probably in a situation where Michael Olise signed a new contract last year predominantly to protect Palace’s value in the next set of negotiations. And Eze, I think, you’re not going to be able to hold him back.

“So what would I do? I would want to wring every single last penny out of the purchasers to get the value for Palace. If someone like West Ham came knocking on my door, they can sling their hook. The player won’t have that enormous, head-turning moment.

“But if Man Utd come, or Liverpool or Arsenal come, the player forms part of the problem because he then goes; ‘Well, I love it here but I want to go to this bigger football club. Now, I want to go.”

Olise was a prime target for Chelsea last summer, but the Blues were left stunned when he signed a new deal with Palace. That got rid of the Frenchman’s cut-price release clause and he is now protected by a new exit clause worth £70m.

Chelsea remain in the picture for Olise’s signing, although their struggles under Mauricio Pochettino could count against them in negotiations with the player.

Eze, meanwhile, is valued at £60m. The playmaker may be on Man Utd’s radar, but Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to win the race for his services. This means Ratcliffe will need to act fast if he is to take the Palace duo to Old Trafford.

