Two Manchester United transfers could simultaneously fall through after West Ham lined up Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier as an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to a report.

Man Utd were quick to get deals for Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro over the line. However, sealing deals for the likes of Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui is proving tricky.

In the case of De Ligt the hold-up relates to the transfer fee Bayern Munich are demanding.

The German giants have thus far shown no indication they’ll compromise on their hefty €50m plus add-ons valuation. Bayern want most if not all of that €50m up front and not part of structured payments.

Man Utd have agreed personal terms with both De Ligt and fellow Bayern teammate Mazraoui. Five-year deals with club options for sixth seasons are ready to be signed.

However, a move for Mazraoui has also run aground, with Man Utd insisting they must shift Wan-Bissaka first before the Moroccan can arrive.

That all looked relatively straightforward after Wan-Bissaka verbally agreed personal terms with West Ham roughly one week ago.

However, despite several rounds of talks, Man Utd and West Ham are yet to reach an agreement on the transfer fee and payment terms.

The Red Devils are understood to be seeking a fee in the £15m-£18m range. By contrast, West Ham value Wan-Bissaka – who is in the last year of his contract – at just £10m.

If Wan-Bissaka does not join West Ham, Mazraoui’s move will continue to remain on ice or even worse, could collapse.

According to a fresh update from the Telegraph, West Ham could walk away from the Wan-Bissaka deal in favour of signing Kieran Trippier.

READ MORE: The most expensive Man Utd sales of all time: Ronaldo holds top spot, Beckham still in top 10

West Ham eye Trippier; Man Utd swap now possible

The Hammers are desperate to sign a new right-back having lost Ben Johnson to Ipswich Town via free agency. Competition – or potentially an upgrade – on Vladimir Coufal is being sought.

The Telegraph acknowledge West Ham have been unable to thrash out an agreement with Man Utd and go on to state a move for Trippier is now in focus.

Whether Trippier would be open to moving and whether Newcastle would be open to selling is not yet clear.

Trippier was previously the subject of strong speculation he would leave Newcastle in the last January window, though an exit obviously did not come to pass.

Of course, there is a possibility West Ham’s reported interest in Trippier is a smokescreen in an attempt to get Man Utd to lower their demands for Wan-Bissaka.

In any case, if Wan-Bissaka’s move to West Ham were to crumble, a swap deal that would see the right-back trade places with Denzel Dumfries at Inter Milan could be explored.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently confirmed Dumfries is open to joining Man Utd and won’t discuss a new deal with Inter until after the window has closed.

A tantalising swap would be one way for Man Utd to shift Wan-Bissaka and sign a more attack-minded replacement, though it would mean they don’t end up signing Mazraoui who is favoured ahead of Dumfries.

DON’T MISS: Euro giants fear Man Utd will ‘break their balls’ for £21.5m midfielder transfer as Ashworth plots hijack