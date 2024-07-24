Man Utd in shock move for Chelsea star Boehly wants out as Fabrizio Romano names fee

Manchester United are eyeing a surprise swoop for Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah after the defender was left out of the Blues’ pre-season tour in a savage twist, according to reports.

Chalobah has been on Chelsea’s books since he was eight years old and has gone on to play 80 times for the club, chipping in with five goals and winning trophies such as the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup. The centre-half, who can also play as a right-back, made 17 appearances last season after returning from a thigh injury which ruled him out for several months.

But Chalobah has fallen down the pecking order due to Chelsea’s vast spending in recent transfer windows and the West London side are now eager to sell him to help with Profit and Sustainability rules.

Chalobah has been brutally told he will not take part in Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the US as Todd Boehly and co. try to force him out.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that several of Chalobah’s team-mates are upset and angry with Chelsea’s treatment of him.

The 25-year-old, meanwhile, is simply holding out for the right club when leaving Chelsea, having already rejected Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Crystal Palace previously.

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd still hold ‘genuine interest’ and could now move in for the former England youth international after scouting him in the past.

Man Utd are known to be in the market for another centre-back after Leny Yoro’s arrival, and Chalobah could fill that role. Red Devils chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has held extensive talks with Bayern Munich for Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, but the two clubs have yet to agree on a transfer fee.

Man Utd transfers: Ratcliffe eyes Trevoh Chalobah

While Bayern are holding out for at least £42million for De Ligt, Fabrizio Romano states that Chalobah can be signed for £30-35m.

It is thought that Man Utd view Chalobah as a particularly helpful asset as he could operate at right-back too if Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves Old Trafford this summer.

Romano adds that it was a ‘difficult decision’ for Boehly and Chelsea to leave their academy graduate out, but they feel they have enough depth in defensive areas already.

Man Utd will face competition for the ex-Huddersfield Town loanee as several other Premier League clubs, as well as teams in European competitions, are monitoring his situation ahead of launching potential bids.

When asked about Chalobah’s situation at a press conference, new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said: “From my point of view, it’s always sad to leave players out – pre-season, squad, first 11. They work everyday for the same target.

“Trevoh situation is quite clear. We have Axel [Disasi], Tosin [Adarabioyo], Wes [Fofana] – who is finally back – some young profiles.”

Another centre-back Man Utd have been heavily linked with is Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite. But Ratcliffe is set to give up and end his pursuit of the 22-year-old Englishman as Everton continue to demand at least £70m before selling him.

To try and end the transfer links for at least another year, Everton are ready to offer Branthwaite a bumper new contract.

