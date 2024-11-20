Man Utd have entered the frame for Tottenham star Pedro Porro

Manchester United have joined Manchester City and Real Madrid in chasing Tottenham Hotspur ace Pedro Porro, it has been claimed.

Reports in the Spanish media state that Man Utd and Man City will be Real Madrid’s biggest competitors to sign Porro in the summer. Man City have been linked with the right-back before, having identified him as a potential successor for Kyle Walker, but United’s interest comes as a bombshell update.

Porro’s entourage are ‘convinced’ United will launch a bid to sign him.

AS reveal the main driver behind this pursuit is new United boss Ruben Amorim, who has an ‘excellent’ relationship with Porro following their successful time together at Sporting.

The report adds that Tottenham will demand at least €70million (£58.3m / $73.9m) before letting the Spain international leave.

Amorim plots Porro reunion

United’s alleged hunt to sign Porro makes sense as Amorim played a key role in making him a top star while at Sporting.

Amorim likes to play a 3-4-3 formation with wing-backs, and Porro would likely shine in such a system.

Tottenham fans will hate to see one of their players linked with Premier League rivals such as United and City. But Ange Postecoglou’s side have been struggling of late, leading to rumours the manager could even be sacked.

While Postecoglou will be confident that he will stay in charge, there must be signs of progress otherwise the club’s top performers such as Porro will firmly consider offers from elsewhere.

Amorim’s current right wing-back options at United are Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui.

The latter has performed brilliantly since his summer arrival, though he was one of Erik ten Hag’s signings.

Dalot, meanwhile, has been shortlisted by Madrid – just like Porro – as an alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With Alexander-Arnold looking like he could remain at Liverpool by signing a new contract, Madrid may have to go down a different route by landing either Dalot or Porro.

Despite United and City’s interest in keeping Porro in the Premier League, it is hard to see Madrid losing out on him.

The 25-year-old has admitted he is flattered by reports linking him with a move to Madrid.

Such a transfer would allow Porro to return to his homeland, play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and fight for major silverware.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Spurs are keeping tabs on Rayo Vallecano star Andrei Ratiu as a possible replacement for Porro.

DON’T MISS: Nine jobs Ruud van Nistelrooy could take next after emotional Man Utd exit

Man Utd stars impressed by Amorim; Spurs hailed for ‘win-win’ deal

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal how the United squad reacted to Amorim’s first two days leading training.

Sources have told us that the United players are feeling extremely positive as Amorim’s methods have wowed them.

Stars feel the club has finally moved into the modern era as training has solid planning and a clear idea behind it.

Elsewhere, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been praised for the proposed signing of Johnny Cardoso.

When selling Giovani Lo Celso to Real Betis, Spurs struck a deal to give them first refusal on Cardoso.

Ex-Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson has called it an ‘incredible’ deal and one that represents a ‘win-win’ scenario for the club.

READ MORE: Tottenham keen on League One phenomenon bossing the division, who’ll command £12.5m fee