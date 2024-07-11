Statement Leicester deal to help Man Utd axe star Ten Hag is desperate to sell

Leicester City signing Argentine ace Matias Soule will inadvertently help Manchester United offload a big-name player of their own, as per reports.

Leicester are preparing for life back in the Premier League after having won the Championship title last term. The Foxes have lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, though they have replaced the 44-year-old coach with former Nottingham Forest and Swansea City boss Steve Cooper.

In terms of transfers, Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho and Dennis Praet have all left on transfers, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has followed Maresca to Chelsea in a £30million deal.

In order to bolster Cooper’s squad ready for the top flight, Leicester have captured Bobby De Cordova-Reid following his exit from Fulham, signed Michael Golding from Chelsea in a separate transfer to the Dewsbury-Hall deal and raided Atalanta for Caleb Okoli.

But Leicester will not be stopping there, as they are also planning to make an attacking signing that will benefit them both in the present and future.

Soule is the player in question. The 21-year-old Juventus winger is viewed as a very exciting player in Italy, but the Serie A giants are ready to consider offers for him.

According to CaughtOffside, Leicester are leading the race for Soule and will soon start the bidding for him with a £20-25million offer.

That opening gambit is unlikely to be accepted, as Juve ideally want to pick up £34m for the right-sided attacker. However, Juve are willing to negotiate, and this means Leicester could strike an agreement after a few rounds of talks.

Man Utd transfers: Soule to aid Sancho deal

Leicester signing the Argentina U23 international will give Juve crucial funds to improve their attack with a big signing.

The report adds that Juve are waiting for the Soule money to come in before entering formal discussions with Man Utd for Jadon Sancho.

Juve are confident about landing Sancho, as it emerged on Tuesday that he has rejected an ‘important offer’ from elsewhere so he can sign for the Bianconeri. Although, Juve know that the Soule money will be essential if they are to get close to Man Utd’s demands for the winger.

Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has previously told interested clubs they must pay an outright fee of at least £40m to snare Sancho. But Juve were boosted recently as Ratcliffe has begun to soften his stance.

Juve could now forge an agreement worth between £30-40m. And a loan with an obligation to buy in 2025 is a possibility, too.

Both Erik ten Hag and Sancho himself will be delighted if the Englishman secures a transfer to Juve. Ten Hag fell out with Sancho early last season and has no intention of using him next season.

Sancho, meanwhile, would get the chance to play for another major European club, having spent the second half of last season back on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

