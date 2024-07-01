Man Utd transfers: Stunning Barcelona raid for unexpected target on cards if Man City move fails

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be sold to Barcelona in a shock move

Barcelona have reportedly come to an agreement over personal terms with Joao Cancelo, but if they can’t convince Manchester City to sell, they could pursue an unexpected Manchester United raid.

City man Cancelo was on loan at Barcelona last season. He scored four goals and assisted another five in all competitions from right-back, and has remained on their radar since.

Indeed, Barca have long been keen on seeing the Portuguese return to the club on a permanent basis.

The biggest question is regarding whether or not the cash-strapped La Liga giants can afford him.

A £25million fee has been quoted for that transfer.

And Barca have taken the first steps to it, with Caught Offside reporting Cancelo has agreed to personal terms with them.

They will, of course, still have to ensure City agree to the sale of the right-back.

Barcelona are going to attempt to negotiate with the Premier League champions for the signing.

But it seems they’re aware there could be a snag, as they have a list of fallback options, one of which is a rather surprising Manchester United player.

Barca could fall back on Man Utd man

Indeed, it’s said Aaron Wan-Bissaka as an option for Barca.

That’s a surprise given he’s not been the definitive starter at right-back for the Old Trafford outfit at points over the last few seasons.

He has shared responsibilities on the right side of the defence with Diogo Dalot.

And there is interest in him from a very different calibre of club – Everton and Galatasaray have been linked with Wan-Bissaka of late.

It would therefore be a strange transfer if he was to move to Barcelona.

Tottenham man on Barca radar

There are two more right-backs on Barca’s radar for if they cannot get Cancelo.

One is Tottenham man Emerson Royal – he has not been a starter since Pedro Porro joined the club.

The other is Girona’s Arnau Martinez, who played 21 times in La Liga last season.

For the quality of the side, it seems important that Cancelo is signed rather than any of the other options, but whether or not that will be the case is the question.

