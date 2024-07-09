Man Utd plot stunning hijack of Arsenal move as Ratcliffe signings explode into life

Manchester United are aiming to bring in a host of top players in the coming weeks and have now set their sights on Arsenal target Ferdi Kadioglu, according to reports.

Man Utd need to completely overhaul their squad this summer so they can catch up with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, and club chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already begun that process by allowing Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams to leave on free transfers.

Those players could be followed out of Old Trafford by the likes of Casemiro, Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Christian Eriksen, too.

To help Man Utd get close to winning the Premier League title once again, Ratcliffe is eyeing a number of top-class additions to the squad.

The INEOS owner is close to signing Dutch duo Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee. And overnight it emerged that the Red Devils have also tabled new offers for both Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Man Utd will have to get closer to PSG and Everton’s respective demands before landing Ugarte and Branthwaite, but the intent is clearly there. According to respected Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Kadioglu is the fifth target in Ratcliffe’s sights.

Man Utd are firmly interested in Turkey’s breakout Euro 2024 star and will make an approach for his services ‘in the coming days’.

Kadioglu shone for Fenerbahce last season and went on to produce several excellent performances at left-back and left midfield as Turkey reached the quarter-finals of the Euros, where they lost to the Netherlands.

Man Utd transfers: Ferdi Kadioglu a new objective

Kadioglu is an unconventional left-back in that he is right-footed, loves to get forward and also cut inside. His marauding runs down the left flank for Turkey have clearly caught Man Utd’s eye.

Kadioglu is versatile, as he can operate as a right-back or in central midfield if required, while at 24 years of age it is the perfect time for him to join an elite club such as Man Utd.

But news of Man Utd’s interest in the player will come as a major blow to Arsenal. The Gunners have been regularly linked with Kadioglu in recent months and Mikel Arteta sent scouts to watch him again during the defeat to the Netherlands.

Arsenal have been tipped to sign the exciting full-back for between €25-30m (£21-25m) – in addition to Riccardo Calafiori – but Arteta could now lose out on the former to Man Utd.

Several other clubs including Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are also eyeing up Kadioglu, but it is clear that offers from Man Utd and Arsenal would be the most enticing for him.

It has been confirmed by several top sources that Man Utd will definitely push to bring in a new left-back this summer following the injuries which have affected Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Kadioglu would be a very exciting solution for Ratcliffe, should Man Utd beat Arsenal to his capture.

