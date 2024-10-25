Throwback midfielder tipped to thrive at Man Utd or Liverpool as four impressive traits hailed

Morten Hjulmand has been tipped for big things in the Premier League

Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand has received big praise and been backed to join a top club such as Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal at some stage in the near future.

Hjulmand was linked with Man Utd on several occasions over the summer as they searched for a replacement for declining great Casemiro. Hjulmand remained at Sporting though as United instead brought in Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ugarte’s United career got off to a tricky start, but he is beginning to show his class and looked good during the 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Even if Ugarte goes on to become a top performer for United, it could be argued that the Red Devils need to land another midfielder such as Hjulmand in 2025. They sold Scott McTominay in the summer, while both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are expected to move on.

Former Brentford assistant coach Brian Riemer, who has now been announced as Denmark’s new manager, has made a big claim about Hjulmand.

He thinks the Sporting captain could become an important player for up to seven of the biggest teams in the Premier League, including United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“I spent two years in the Premier League and I think he [Hjulmand] has the necessary qualities to play for the six/seven best clubs in the English league,” Riemer said (via O Jogo).

“Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City… At a certain point in his career, I believe he will arrive at one of these teams.”

Riemer went on to praise several of the 25-year-old’s key attributes that make him look like a throwback midfielder.

“His character, his leadership, his personality [and] his communication are not very common in today’s football, and I was at many clubs, in Copenhagen, Brentford, Anderlecht,” he added.

“It reminds us of the defensive midfielders of the past, who controlled the entire game, who led the teams, you don’t see that much nowadays. It’s something rare what Hjulmand has.

“I’m a big fan of his, I think we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg with Hjulmand.”

Hjulmand backed to make Old Trafford switch

Riemer is not the only observer to speak highly of Hjulmand. Last week, former Denmark goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen – who once rejected a switch to United – lauded his compatriot and discussed a possible transfer to Old Trafford.

“Morten Hjulmand is a high energy, box-to-box midfielder and [he has] shown that in his pairing with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg [for Denmark],” Sorensen said.

“He can get among the goals and also do the dirty work. He has had a quick rise with Sporting and won the league, he’s got great experience already.

“He’s still only 25 and has been a great addition to the national team so it’s no surprise that clubs bigger than Sporting are looking at him, all the potential is there.

“He’s been linked to Manchester United and although it would be hard, I think he would be able to reach expectations, they are interested in him for a reason and it would be a great move for Danish football also.

“I’m sure he’d be a good player at Manchester United – he wouldn’t be out of sorts.”

Sporting know they have a top talent in their ranks though and will charge a big fee for Hjulmand, just as they did when selling Bruno Fernandes to United in January 2020.

It has previously been reported that the Portuguese giants want €80million (£67m / $87m) before selling their skipper.

Man Utd transfers: Barcelona star’s price tag, Real Madrid tussle

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has learned how much it will cost to finally sign long-term target Frenkie de Jong for United.

Ten Hag and United continue to show ‘strong interest’ in De Jong after failing to sign him in summer 2022 and being linked with him ever since.

The Spanish press claim that Barcelona will sell the midfielder for €70m (£58m / $76m) if they fail to agree a new contract with him.

Of course, any such move will likely depend on whether Ten Hag remains in charge of United for the rest of the season and beyond.

United have also been credited with interest in Franco Mastantuono, a 17-year-old midfielder who is earning a big reputation at River Plate.

United are ‘determined’ to sign Mastantuono as they view him as a player with elite potential. But Real Madrid are leading the chase as things stand.

The Argentina U20 international has a €45m (£37.5m / $49m) release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether River Plate will accept an offer lower than that.