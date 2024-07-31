Euro Paper Talk: Van Nistelrooy key to brilliant Man Utd signing, as second star ‘only’ wants Old Trafford move; West Ham send striker ‘offer’

Ruud van Nistelrooy played a key role in Manchester United signing a superb talent, a second player is gunning to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, while West Ham United have sent a striker a contract ‘offer’.

MAN UTD SPY DOUBLE DEAL

Man Utd are poised to capture sensational starlet Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal, and the transfer has been helped by new Red Devils coach Van Nistelrooy, it has been revealed.

Van Nistelrooy is Ten Hag’s new No 2 at Man Utd after being convinced to return to the club on a two-year contract. The Dutchman’s main job will be to help Man Utd’s strikers become more prolific in front of goal, though club chiefs also view him as a potential successor to Ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Van Nistelrooy’s focus at the moment will largely be on No 9 Rasmus Hojlund and new centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee, who has joined in a £36million deal from Bologna.

Man Utd could still yet sign an experienced striker too, though Sir Jim Ratcliffe is evaluating his options at this moment in time.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Van Nistelrooy is not just focused on improving the Man Utd strikers, he is also playing an important role in the club’s summer transfers.

The iconic former Man Utd striker was ‘key’ to the Red Devils winning the race for Obi-Martin, who has opted to leave Arsenal after snubbing the offer of a professional contract.

Van Nistelrooy swiftly initiated talks with the coveted young centre-forward and his camp. He explained how Obi-Martin can develop at Man Utd over the next few years before potentially forcing his way into the first team.

It has also been revealed that Obi-Martin, who netted an incredible 32 goals in just 21 games for Arsenal U18s, left the Gunners due to concerns about a pathway to the senior squad. Obi-Martin did not leave Arsenal to pick up a more lucrative contract, though Man Utd will give him a handsome package for a 16-year-old.

Man Utd transfers: Obi-Martin could be followed by Amrabat

Of course, given the Dane’s tender age, it is unlikely he will immediately come into Ten Hag’s squad and battle the likes of Hojlund and Zirkzee for a starting role up front.

However, Obi-Martin is one of the most exciting young players in England, and he could therefore become a superstar for Man Utd at some stage in the future.

Man Utd could make it a double deal too, as reports in Italy state that Sofyan Amrabat ‘only’ wants to return to Old Trafford this summer, rather than stay at parent club Fiorentina or join another team.

Amrabat spent last season on loan at Man Utd from Fiorentina, and Ten Hag’s side had the option to make the transfer permanent for £8.5m.

So far, Man Utd have not activated that purchase option, but the defensive midfielder still holds hope of re-joining.

Ratcliffe’s top target for the No 6 role is Manuel Ugarte, who currently represents Paris Saint-Germain. Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Ugarte but have yet to match PSG’s demands, which are understood to be between £50-59m.

But with Casemiro poised to leave for Saudi Arabia, it could be a good idea for Man Utd to bring in both Ugarte and Amrabat and ensure they have solid midfield options for the 2024-25 season.

WEST HAM EYE FORMER CHELSEA STAR

West Ham have been joined by Everton in sending a contract ‘offer’ to Roma’s former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. (Sky Italia)

West Ham have also begun talks over the prospective signing of Borussia Dortmund ace Niclas Fullkrug. (Sky Germany)

Tottenham Hotspur hold the ‘advantage’ in the chase for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, who has also been linked with Chelsea in recent days. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal have reached an agreement on personal terms with Mikel Merino as they close in on the Real Sociedad star. (Sports Zone)

Atletico Madrid are plotting a shock move for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretkza. (various)

BIG NICO WILLIAMS TWIST POSSIBLE

Nico Williams might cause a shock and reject the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea by penning a new deal with Athletic Club that includes a €100m (£84m) release clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Man Utd have overtaken Liverpool in the race for PSV star Joey Veerman. Liverpool, meanwhile, have reignited their interest in alternative midfield target Morten Frendrup of Genoa. (CaughtOffside, Tuttomercato)

Juventus have sent Atalanta their first offer for Teun Koopmeiners, worth €45m (£38m), which could see Liverpool boss Arne Slot miss out on his former AZ Alkmaar captain. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juve are also preparing an offer for Karim Adeyemi as they ramp up their efforts for the Borussia Dortmund attacker. (Sky Germany)

Granit Xhaka has opened up on his move from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen, calling it ‘two steps forward’ rather than ‘a step back’. (Bild)

NEW BID ARRIVES FOR ARSENAL FORWARD

Marseille have returned with an improved offer for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, though it still has not met the Gunners’ asking price. (The Athletic)

Nottingham Forest are on the cusp of landing Portuguese winger Jota Silva from Vitoria Guimaraes, with the player travelling to England to undergo a medical. (O Jogo)

Everton are back in the mix to land Salernitana hitman Boulaye Dia, though several Premier League rivals including Newcastle United are tracking him, too. (various)

Youssouf Fofana’s switch from Monaco to AC Milan is at risk of collapsing, after the midfielder previously rejected West Ham’s advances. (Corriere dello Sport)

Raphinha is ready to snub offers from Saudi Pro League clubs as he would rather stay at Barcelona this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)