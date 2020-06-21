Manchester United are preparing to increase their interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey after rivals City entered the race for the player.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to add to his attacking ranks this summer, wth Bailey being tipped as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho.

M.E.N. Sport claims that the Borussia Dortmund and England star remains the top Red Devils target, with Bailey considered more of a bargain option.

Talk of United cooling their interest in Sancho was sparked following Covid-19-related comments from United transfer supremo Ed Woodward. He said recently that “speculation around transfers of individual players for hundreds of millions of pounds this summer seems to ignore the realities that face the sport”.

That led to rumours that United would look at cheaper options, with pacy Jamaica international Bailey touted as a new Old Trafford signing.

However, a report emerged on Saturday claiming that City boss Pep Guardiola was looking to lure Bailey to The Etihad as a replacement for the outgoing Leroy Sane.

The 22-year-old, who has also been linked with Chelsea, is currently valued at £40m but Leverkusen will try and get nearer to £50m if a bidding war begins.

M.E.N. Sport goes on to state that United are also looking at Schalke’s Rabbi Matondo and Thiago Almada of Velez Sarsfield as back-up options to Sancho and Bailey.

Meanwhile, Everton attacking superstar Richarlison has extraordinarily revealed he declined an offer to join Man Utd mid-season, and also voiced his reasons behind the decision.

Richarlison has blossomed into becoming one of the league’s premier attacking threats since his arrival from Watford in 2018.

Operating at better than a goal every three games, Richarlison’s exploits have not gone unnoticed.

The Brazilian became the subject of great speculation during the winter window.

Barcelona were reported to have made a mammoth £85m bid for the 23-year-old, but The Toffees held firm.

Now, the man himself has divulged that a second high-profile offer emerged in the very same window. Read more…