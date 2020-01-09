Manchester United are reported to have set their sights on a move for prolific Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik after drawing a blank in their hunt for attacking reinforcements so far.

United saw efforts to bring in Erling Haaland fail after the striker instead opted for a move for Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea appear to have overtaken them in the race to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon.

However, The Sun claims United have more joy in an approach for Milik, who has scored an impressive 10 goals in 12 Serie A appearances for Napoli this season.



Milik is currently in negotiations over a new deal with Napoli but, having rejected their initial offer to him, the publication claims United are ready to pounce if the striker continues to stall on penning an extension.

And with Milik’s contract due to expire in summer 2021, it’s reported they could be forced to cash in to the tune of around £60million this month, if no agreement is reached and before his transfer value begins to decline.

It’s also claimed, however, that any transfer could be on hold until the summer, but that United would be willing to wait to seal a deal for the 25-year-old if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels the attacker is the man he wants.

Solskjaer has confirmed he is looking to bolster his options up front, with Marcus Rashford bearing most of the goalscoring burden having scored 12 of United’s 32 Premier League goals so far this season.

The club also have Anthony Martial and teenager Mason Greenwood to call on, after parting ways with both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez over the summer, and Solskjaer has made his plans to strengthen clear.

Speaking earlier this month, he admitted that he may look to sign “one or two” players in January after Manchester United lost to Arsenal.

“Sometimes you think one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something, but it depends on whether those players for us are available.”

United’s weaknesses were ruthlessly exposed by neighbours Manchester City on Tuesday night and Solskjaer again admitted after the match that he wants to add new additions.

“We are a young team and with the injuries we’ve had and illness it shows more and that’s something we are looking at,” he said.

“If there is something there for us I’ve got the backing to do something but if it is not the right thing we won’t do anything.”

