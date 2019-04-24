Manchester United are reportedly ready to turn to a PSG star to solve their right-back issues this summer.

With Antonio Valencia set to depart, doubts over the future of Matteo Darmian and strong recent criticism of Ashley Young’s displays in the position, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to move for a new full-back come the end of the season.

And according to reports in the Independent, United are considering making a move for PSG defender Thomas Meunier, who is rated at around the £25million mark.

The report states that while the United board favours a move for Tottenham star Kieran Trippier or Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, they are looking at other options – with Meunier now emerging as a serious alternative.

The Belgian has been in and out of Thomas Tuchel’s PSG side this season and only has 14 months remaining on his contract at the Parc Des Princes and it is thought the Ligue 1 giants are willing to discuss a summer deal.

United were also linked with a move for Chelsea’s young right-back Reece James, who has shone during a season-long loan at Wigan.

But with Chelsea unlikely to deal with their Premier League rivals, Meunier has emerged as a leading choice for Solskjaer – especially as the Belgian would be a cheaper option to either Wan-Bissaka or Trippier.

Meunier has won multiple trophies during his three-year stint with PSG including a second Ligue 1 title sealed this weekend. The 36-times capped full-back has scored three goals and provided three assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!