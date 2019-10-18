Man Utd turn to £71m hitman after Milan move for Mandzukic

Manchester United will reportedly make replacing Romelu Lukaku a priority in the January transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer let the Belgium international striker move to Inter Milan over the summer, with the Norwegian looking to sign young, hungry players.

Reports a week ago claimed that United had reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to sign experienced Juventus hitman Mario Mandzukic, with another report claiming he could even arrive before January.

The Croatia had been a target for Solskjaer late in the summer after the Red Devils let Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez move to the San Siro.

But it would now appear that Madzukic is heading to AC Milan instead, that’s according to Italian publication Il Giornale.

And the Daily Express claims that bringing in a striker at United is ‘now the club’s priority’ with Lyon’s Moussa Dembele moving ‘higher up United’s shortlist of potential forwards’ after Mandzukic’s decision.

Dembele has scored six goals in ten 10 matches this season after impressing on his debut season for the French side, bagging 23 times in 52 appearances.

Lyon are not ‘under any financial or contractual pressure to sell Dembele’ and are said to want a fee of around £71million for his services.