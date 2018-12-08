Man Utd turned down summer chance to sign £30m Tottenham star

Tottenham reportedly offered Toby Alderweireld to Manchester United for £30million in the summer but were knocked back.

Jose Mourinho had lined up the Belgium international defender to strengthen his back line, while Spurs were keen to offload the 29-year-old – who now has less than a year left on his contract.

However, according to Phil Brown, host of the respected Beyond the Pitch podcast, Tottenham told United that an offer of £30m would be enough to do business.

However, United knocked back that opportunity and vowed to return for him next summer instead.

“What’s the point of 56 scouts if Ed Woodward’s going to turn around and say ‘nah, I think he’s better so we’re going to keep Smalling and not sign Alderweireld’,” Brown said.

“Alderweireld was offered to United for £30m and they still said ‘nah, we’ll come back for you next season’. I don’t understand that.”

Tottenham still have the option of triggering a one-year extension on the player’s current contract, although that would then activate a £25m release clause for the final two weeks of next summer’s transfer window.

And despite becoming a first-team regular again after injury and the dispute over his contract, Alderweireld remains no closer to resolving his situation with Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!