Manchester United are growing increasingly confident they can win the race to sign Kai Havertz this summer after a report claimed they had two big advantages over their transfer rivals.

Havertz has been on the radar of a number of top clubs in Europe for some time but with the Bundesliga the only major league on the continent to have restarted, all eyes are on the German top flight.

Indeed, Havertz has not disappointed since play got back under in the Bundesliga, having scored four times in five outings to take his tally to 15 goals in 37 games this term.

As a result, a report on Monday claimed United were willing to do what it takes to bring Havertz to Old Trafford this summer, with an opening bid of £50m being reported in Paper Talk.

However, United are not alone in their admiration for the player, with both Liverpool and Bayern Munich also strongly considering moves for the 20-year-old star this summer.

According to The Independent, Leverkusen have accepted that Havertz will be sold this summer, and would prefer to conclude a deal quickly in order to rebuild.

The broadsheet claims the price will be set at around £80million and that, at this stage, Bayern look most likely to win the race for his signature.

However, reports in both the Manchester Evening News and the Daily Express claims United do have a very concrete interest and tellingly, do have two significant advantages over their rivals in the race to sign the youngster.

That’s predominantly because United would have no trouble meeting the £80m asking price on his head, while it’s also claimed United could offer a bigger financial incentive to move to the Premier League.

Bayern are also looking to sign Leroy Sane this summer and it’s suggested they may not have the funds to sign both players, with Man City likely to sell their winger for a fee in excess of £70m.

The MEN, meanwhile, believes United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to add Havertz to his ranks and their hierarchy are set to prioritise a move for the German ahead of Jack Grealish, who has also come under their radar.

Given the pair will cost a similar fee, it is Havertz’s ability to play in a number of different roles – as well as his keener eye for goal – which has seen Solskjaer favour his signing over Grealish.

Furthermore, at just 20 years of age, it’s claimed United believe Havertz could be a major star for them for a number of years to come and can grow into an even better player were he to move to Old Trafford.

Havertz himself has addressed speculation he could be set to move on this summer and appears open to the idea of a switch to the Premier League.

United get Havertz transfer warning

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is known to have long admired Havertz, but the Red Devils’ moneyman has been warned, much like all the player’s other suitors, that while he could be on the move, it will take an astronomical fee to convince Bayer to sell.

“The situation with coronavirus is so strange and so complicated that it’s still open that he will leave us,” Leverkusen assistant coach Marcel Daum said.

“I don’t know what will happen, but at Bayer he has the right place to develop his strengths and improve.

“The only thing I know is that Bayer won’t sell him for a cheap fee.”

Pundit reckons Havertz will be hard to sign

who strongly believes Europe’s top clubs will find it hard to recruit their top targets this summer. One man who reckons Havertz looks more likely to stay at the BayArena for now is transfer expert Gabriel Marcotti,

Asked specifically about the prospects of Havertz moving to Old Trafford, Marcotti told ESPN: “Talking to agents, you get the sense that a lot of clubs who have a prized asset they’re willing to sell – whether it’s Kai Havertz or Jadon Sancho – those guys are saying ‘well, let’s not sell him this summer because quite frankly it’s a buyer’s market out there.

“Very few teams actually have the cash.

“They might hold onto him for a season, then a year from now when the market hopefully has picked up, they’ll see where they are.”