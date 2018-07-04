Man Utd plot fresh bid after seeing opening offer for Milan man rejected

Manchester United are pondering whether to increase their opening offer for Alessio Romagnoli after AC Milan reportedly rejected their initial approach.

Italian newspaper il Gazzetta dello Sport claims Jose Mourinho wants the powerful Italy defensive lynchpin this summer – and has set aside a large chunk of his summer warchest to ensure efforts to bring the Milan star to Old Trafford are successful.

Romagnoli only signed a new and improved deal to stay at Milan earlier this summer, but the Italian paper believes United still have a good chance to lure him away given the club’s need to balance the books and in response to their Financial Fair Play sanctions.

The paper believes one of either Romagnoli or Leonardo Bonucci could be forced to move on this summer to help balance the books – with PSG, rather than United, more likely to sign the latter.

The paper claims United’s Romagnoli approach also includes bonuses for €5m, taking the package to €50m.

However, they believe United could go as high as €65m (£57.4million) to land what they, the paper claims, is now Mourinho’s No 1 target.

United had also tried to sign Inter defender Milan Skriniar but were told they Slovakia international was not for sale at any price, while efforts to land Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham have also proved prohibitive.

