Manchester United appear to be finally closing in on a deal for Bruno Fernandes after upping their offer for the player.

Sky Sports have claimed that the Red Devils have made progress in their quest to sign the attacking midfielder from Sporting Lisbon, having chased the 25-year-old since last summer.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed: “The latest information we have – reports in Portugal – claim Sporting will agree to sell Bruno Fernandes to Man Utd for an initial £46.5m up front with £12.5m in add-ons.

“It’s been suggested to me that the delays are down to the adds ons being unrealistic but seems now Man Utd could be willing to accept.

“This deal has been driven almost exclusively from the Portugal end… classic brinkmanship! This could go to Deadline Day but what is clear is that there is a willingness from all parties to get this deal done.”

Fernandes played and skippered Sporting Lisbon in their 1-0 win over Maritimo in the Primeira Liga on Monday night, and Sporting boss Silas admitted he “cannot confirm” whether or not the playmaker has played his last game for the club.

“I cannot confirm that it was his last game,” Silas said after Sporting’s victory.

“I would like him to stay, but I can’t say whether he stays or not.

“I would like to count on him at least until the end of the season. Bruno is a different player. He started to play in the front, we moved him further back.

“He sees things that nobody sees – diagonal movements, long passes. Being further back and seeing these movements, the opposing line drops further, because he starts making passes.

“Any team in Portugal that had Bruno and lost him would suffer. We will resent it if we lose him. If we do, we will have to look for solutions.”

Meanwhile, Sheffield United have reportedly been rebuffed in a bid to sign Manchester United and West Ham target Sander Berge from Genk.

The Norwegian midfielder is known to be a target for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Hammers chief David Moyes, having previously been linked with Liverpool.

Berge, who is rated at £20million, joined Genk in 2017 and has gone on to make 113 appearances in all competitions.

During that time he has scored six goals and contributed four assists, having played a key role as Genk won the Belgian first division title last season. Read more…