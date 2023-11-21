Man Utd urged to sign Prem winger Liverpool have been tipped to replace Salah with

Manchester United can bring the best out of Rasmus Hojlund by signing a Premier League winger Liverpool have been tipped to replace Mohamed Salah with, according to reports.

Salah, 31, remains Liverpool’s most potent attacking force despite his advancing age. The Egyptian has scored 10 and provided four assists in just 12 Premier League appearances this season. However, how long he has left at Anfield remains unclear.

Indeed, ESPN reported Al-Ittihad – the club who verbally offered £150m for Salah in the off-season – will bid again in January.

Salah will turn 32 in June and while The Reds aren’t expected to sanction a mid-season sale, the story could be different in the summer. Unless Salah signs a new deal, he’ll have just one year left on his contract at that time.

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane is a concrete target Liverpool have sized up if Salah leaves for the middle east. Indeed, the German media are growing increasingly worried Liverpool or Manchester City could poach the livewire winger in 2024.

However, according to former Aston Villa and Chelsea striker, Tony Cascarino, the man Liverpool should turn to is Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

“If Mohamed Salah ever leaves Liverpool, the club should go and buy Bryan Mbeumo as his replacement,” wrote Cascarino in his column for The Times on October 30.

“At only 24, his best years are ahead of him and he has all the attributes to succeed at a club of Liverpool’s stature: he is versatile, durable and counterattacks with real ferocity.”

Now, a report from The Manchester Evening News has called on Man Utd to snatch Mbeumo before Liverpool can.

Mbeumo can replicate one of United’s last great wingers

What’s more, they suggest the 24-year-old could not only bring out the best in Rasmus Hojlund, but also replicate one of United’s last great wingers – Antonio Valencia.

The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst wrote: ‘[Valencia] was one of the last good [wingers] United bought.

‘Just look at who followed: Obertan, Young, Zaha, Di Maria, Depay, Martial, Sanchez, James, Sancho, Antony. Valencia and Young, two relative successes, were downgraded into full-backs before their 30s.

‘[Sir Alex] Ferguson sought a Premier League specialist who was direct and familiar with servicing target men.’

Valencia provided countless assists for the likes of Wayne Rooney, Javier Hernandez and Robin van Persie before later transitioning into a right-back.

Per Luckhurst, Mbeumo could provide a similar impact for Hojlund who is yet to break his duck in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Premier League’s worst finishers 23/24: Rasmus Hojlund second only to Marcus Rashford

‘Mbeumo is tied to Brentford until 2026 and the smart move would be to move for the ever-present forward that Brentford unearthed from Troyes in 2019,’ continued Luckhurst.

‘Mbeumo would be the dependable support striker for Hojlund that Martial is not and he is a more productive foil from the flank.’

Mbeumo is under contract with Brentford until 2026 and The Bees hold an option for an extra 12 months.

If Ivan Toney departs the club in January as many expect, Thomas Frank will be doubly determined to retain Mbeumo.

Football London claimed Chelsea are ‘strongly considering’ making a ‘big-money offer’ for Toney in a few weeks’ time.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd add extra €5m to help seal first Ratcliffe signing who could force £121m pair out