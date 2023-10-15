Man Utd urged to beat Tottenham to 56-goal strike sensation tipped to play at ‘absolute top’

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been told to shatter Tottenham dreams and make Santiago Gimenez their No 1 transfer target in 2024 with the prolific Feyenoord striker destined to play at the very top level.

The Mexico frontman moved to the Eredivisie side in summer 2022, arriving as a relative unknown in European football having plyed his trade previously for Mexican outfit Cruz Azul. A powerful frontman, Gimenez quickly adapted to his new surroundings in Rotterdam, scoring 23 times in 45 appearances across his debut season for Feyenoord as Arne Slot’s side were crowned Eredivisie champions.

That form has seen a host of big-name suitors take interest in the 22-year striker, who was actually born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but pledged his international loyalty to Mexico, the country where he had grown up in.

Indeed, the likes of Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are among the sides reported to have watched him in recent months. However, the strongest interest perhaps comes from Tottenham, with Aussie boss Ange Postecoglou reportedly seeing Gimenez as an ideal long-term replacement for Harry Kane.

To that end, reports on Saturday suggest Tottenham are leading a heated four-way battle to sign the prolific striker in 2024 and amid reports Feyenoord would consider his sale if a suitor came forward with an offer of €50m (£42.6m) to land his services.

That would see the Dutch giants – who regularly cash in on their prized assets to survive – making a hefty old profit on their initial €6m investment.

However, with the striker starting the 2023/24 season in stunning fashion – Gimenez has so far scored 12 goals and has two assists from nine outings – there’s a growing belief the 20-times capped star is heading right for the very top.

READ MORE ~ Premier League’s best finishers 23/24: Channy now leads top 10; surprise Man Utd star in fourth

Man Utd tipped to secure Santiago Gimenez signing

As as result, there is a growing belief Tottenham may need to act quick and decisively to secure the signing of a striker who has 56 career goals from 159 appearances.

More over, former Feyenoord star turned pundit Willem van Hanegem reckons Gimenez could soon find himself playing for one of the world’s top clubs in either Manchester United or Real Madrid.

“He has the qualities to play at the absolute top, in England or Spain,” he said.

“It would be great if he plays for Real Madrid or Manchester United. He will only remain at Feyenoord for the time being. Everyone likes him very much; he doesn’t get nervous when he misses an opportunity.

“He doesn’t get desperate, for example he could have made 15 or 16 already. That’s how you look at him, because he has those qualities.

“He doesn’t get stuck in it, that’s a sign that things are going well in his head. He remains calm, he knows he will be a top scorer.”

United are very much in the market for a new striker in 2024 with Anthony Martial likely to be shown the door next summer. His deal is due to expire at the end of the season and Ten Hag appears hestitant over signing him an extended stay.

They are reportedly in the hunt for RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda, though the Belgian could cost as much as €90m.

As a result, Gimenez could well prove a decent alternative at a fraction of that cost. Real Madrid, meanwhile, appear fully focused on a deal to bring Mbappe to the Bernabeu. As a result, it seems unlikely they could finance a move for Gimenez as well.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘willing to spend’ up to €90m to sign deadly striker Ten Hag ‘obsesses’ with to replace fading force