Man Utd urged to hijack deal for proposed £60m Juventus signing

Manchester United have been told they should try and pinch Matthijs de Ligt, as the defender’s move to Juventus continues to drag on.

The Ajax skipper has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe over the past 12 months, and has been linked with the likes of United, Barcelona, Liverpool, PSG and Juve.

United were at one point looking one of the favourites to snap up the 19-year-old but he has been on the verge of heading to Turin for the past two weeks.

As a result, the Red Devils have turned their attentions to the likes of Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly, although Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has suggested they could still have a glimmer of hope of landing De Ligt.

“One point I would make was that if I was at Manchester United now, I would be seeing what was happening with Matthijs de Ligt,” he told Sky Sports News Transfer Centre.

Read more: Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes has been ‘seduced’ by the offer on the table from Manchester United, according to a report.

“If I’d offered £70million for Maguire who is 26, De Ligt is seven years younger.

“He’s 19 years old and looks like he could be going to Juventus for something like £50m or £60m.

“I know United have been in for De Ligt before, but is it worth having just one more go? Just picking up the phone and ringing Mino Raiola again.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!