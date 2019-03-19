Manchester United readers are hoping to land their ‘perfect’ midfield signing, while Liverpool and Chelsea fans differ over Sarri future, in Your Says of the Day.

Been a long admirer of Rabiot. 10M is a bargain,snap him up Ole.

Zico

Rabiot seems to have off field issues at PSG. If he can get over them then he could be a class signing. Would need to get his head down and work hard, but the talent is there.

Kostas Manolas being linked again. Apparently he has a £30m release clause. Slightly more expensive then Toby, and without the PL experience but a couple of years younger for those who are worried about Toby’s age.

If we get two bargains then that frees up money elsewhere.

Alfie07

United have been given fresh encouragement that a summer deal for wantaway Rabiot could be on the cards.

If we get a RB, would like one who is really good and around 28, not far from the tail end of his career. This way Dalot can be his understudy and eventually replace.

mufc

Chelsea losing means they are going to be even more fired up when we play them, but I think we will still win, they don’t look like the same team we played at the beginning of the season.

Beating Spurs on Mar 31st is another pivotal game. Get that out of the way and not only do we get the 3 points but they will be even more fired up to get the points from their remaining games inc when they play city.

mwakwe

Chelsea losing could also mean they are dropping further and further away from that top 4 spot and so may turn their attentions towards the EL for CL qualification as they’d be one of the favs. Particularly by the time they meet us.

gingerlfc

The worry is that Sarri may be gone by then. The Spurs game will be massive. We will have to play a lot better than yesterday to beat them

nediarb2

Three away games left and five for them. We have a bad record against Chelsea but recently Mignolet could have done better when Willian lobbed him. We are a completely different team with VVD and Alisson at the back so we have a good chance to beat them. Salah may have found his scoring boots by the time we meet them and he will be fired up to get on the score sheet. Also the OX might be back by the time we meet them.

captkirk

I don’t think we should hold out too much hope that Ox will come back and make an impact this season. He’s coming back from a very serious injury and will need time to get back to full fitness. He may still never make it. We’ll find out next season most likely.

As for Salah, it’s impossible to deny that something is wrong with him. We can only hope that a solution is found by the training staff.

nediarb2

oopps chelseas could be sacking their new manager, i dont want to face them when they get their new manager bounce…

mwake

I really hope he stays. Whoever they get in there may be a bounce as players try to impress the new boss. However he isn’t doing himself any favours with his comments to the media.

nediarb2

The only reason why Sarri is still in a job is bevause I don’t think Chelsea have a clue who a good alternative would be – or else Sarri would have gone months ago. In any case, it’s getting a bit late to make a change now, though I wouldn’t rule it out – they may give it one more roll of the dice.

Mikus

Pleased for the lad and hopefully it might help convince him about what he could achieve at Chelsea if he stays with us.

nine nine nine

Not sure how he gets a call up when he has kicked a ball in the Premier League. Everyone sees his talent except the loser Sarri

bort

The lad has a talent. Otherwise Bayern wouldn’t have offered 40m for him. Unproven, raw, but got talent. And speed. And shoootings. So why haven’t we started him? Because he is only 18 years old.

I agree to manage expectation. But still, he was nowhere near the bench before. It’s only very recently that he’s given some good minutes from the bench. He is the future of our football club. We need to make him feel appreciated. I hope he will sign. IMO Hazard can leave, but not him !!

aindro

Sarri will want to take credit and tell everybody that he developed him. Could not be further from the truth.

chelsea1967

His good enough for England but not a regular at club level, its all about keeping the senior players as happy as possible to the detriment of brilliant young players, Sarri needs to go right away or else the rut will keep hanging on. The club cannot afford it any longer.

Blaze

So Gareth Southgate and Holland once again showing Chelsea that they believe in the youngsters even if Conte and Sarri dont. So thats CHO and RLC into the senior fold. The club is really missing a trick not bringing more youngsters through.

the mighty palmbs raised the right back prospect, we’re talking abot dave having a pretty catastrophic season form wise. I was chatsied by mr Palmbs for suggesting Wan Bissaka at Palace as a replacement because we have our own version.

So any manager coming to chelsea… Good enough mean old enough.

Romasdirtypants

Sorry, nothing more than a publicity stunt from Southgate showing how he promotes youth…!! (Not even sure who has pulled out to allow Hudson Odoi to be given his chance either..)

However, it does allow Hudson Odoi to mix with a group of talented players and simply get used to being in the senior squad. I do not expect him to get a game but you never know with Southgate. It is also a further indicator to Sarri and possibly Chelsea that there is a great potential talent that they should be looking to do all they can to convince him to stay

For the kid, this is a great honour and maybe can show him that by staying at Chelsea he could realise his dreams but then you consider Sancho as well and he may just realise those dreams could be achieved a lot quicker with regular games at Bayern…!! KTBFFH

CFC1905

Last season the team finished with the 5th best points total and the 6th best goals scored. We did absolutely nothing to improve that last summer and that same team is reconfirming it is 5th-6th place level with the 6th best goals scored.

The team we have is not top 4 level nor is it CL level. The sooner all of us understand that the better because we all have high expectations for a team clearly not capable.

Whos to blame?!

Sarri? he doesn’t help with some decisions but he has the 5th/6th best team hitting their capabilities.

The players? I believe they are doing all they are capable of.

The board? This is where I squarely point the figure. They did nothing the last 2 summers windows to improve the team. And last summer with the knowledge we may get a lengthy transfer ban.

Ladies and Gentlemen welcome to mediocracy.

bort

Well i’m definitely in the camp that believes Sarri should be dismissed now. Because we still have some hope in our pursuit for CL football. And another boss can inspire the team to maintain our CL pursuit like Soskajaer has done with United. Who can take over right now? Conte? Mourinho? Wenger? These are the only 3 managers that qualify to fill this position. And out of those 3, i will not be too keen with Wenger. Mourinho? Probably yes. He will be the one who can sort this habit of switching off. It was he who sorted it when he returned to the club. Before his arrival we won one league title in almost the decade since he left. We will not do any worse in bringing him back.

young_blue

young_blue: the problem is the transfer ban. Mou won’t come without any transfer. For me, I would go with Super Frankie Lampard. Someone who loves Chelsea. Should we sack Sarri.

aindro

I thought I would never accept Mourinho coming back despite everything he gave us which I will always be grateful for, but there’s always been too much baggage and too many problems with him and his managerial span is limited to 2/3 years.

But we’re currently in such a mess as a Club I think I might be able to put all that to one side providing he came back on our terms which would mean no more compensation if it all went wrong as we’ve already paid him far too much compensation other than that I would give him a free hand on staff and transfers although I would like to see him hang on to Franco.

It’s a risky move but he does have a point to prove to United and he does have a special relationship with the Club and the match going fans and we do desperately need someone to sort things out and point us in the right direction again

nine nine nine

Sorry, I cannot accept a manager claiming he cannot motivate his players. And not just the once but at least 3 or 4 times. That is part of his job. I know we are chasing CL football and still have both avenues open to us but I think we need to bite the bullet and sack Sarri now

Lampard is not ready yet regardless of his love for the Club. I do not think that Zola is managerial quality either but having been here all season and with ex colleagues like Newton and Cole around and only 8 games in the league plus (hopefully) 5 in the EL, I think he could be trusted to take charge until the end of the season. At the end of the day, he can do no worse than Sarri but hopefully there is enough in him and the squad to make that final push

CFC1905