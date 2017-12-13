Man Utd urged to sign £155m hitman to help breach City gap

Manchester United have been urged to sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala to help close the widening gap between themselves and Manchester City.

The Juve frontman has been strongly linked with a potential £155million switch to Old Trafford and admitted recently that he could not promise to stay in Turin for the remainder of his career.

Dybala has continued his prolific form this season, having already bagged 12 goals and three assists in just 12 Serie A outings, and is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in world football.

And the 24-year-old Argentina international would make a huge difference to Jose Mourinho’s men if he signed, according to former United and Chelsea midfielder Ray Wilkins.

He told Sporting Bet: “If United sign him, good grief City will have to watch out. He’s one of those skilful South American players that will light up the Premier League.

“If I was a head of scouting for a top six club, I would tell them to go to South America to scout small, skilful centre-forwards because these guys are becoming world class players – like Dybala.

“He’s a magical footballer, works hard on and off the pitch and would be a credit to the Premier League.”