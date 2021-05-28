Man Utd to use De Gea as makeweight to land world-class Atletico star

Manchester United are reportedly ready to use David De Gea as a makeweight in a deal for outstanding Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer.

A report in The Sun claims that the Red Devils will let their long-serving stopper return to his boyhood club, but only if Oblak moves in the opposite direction. De Gea has found his game time restricted during the second half of the campaign, as Dean Henderson emerged as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s No.1.

While having two high-class keepers to pick from has been a luxury for Solskjaer, the report adds that the United boss is being pushed to move for Oblak.

The Slovenian is widely regarded as one the world’s top stoppers and just won the LaLiga title with Atletico.

His asking price is said to be around £80million, but United believe offering De Gea will sweeten any transfer.

The option to return to his boyhood club also suits the Spaniard. Indeed, De Gea was given extended leave to attend the birth of his first child back in March.

The 30-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract, meaning United can still fetch a decent price.

But the report adds that Atletico would not be the only interested party, should De Gea be made available. PSG and Juventus could be interested if the numbers add up, but an Atletico switch makes more sense.

If De Gea does swap clubs this summer then the Europa League final may have been his last game in a Red Devils shirt.

That being the case, it would be a sad way to go, with De Gea missing the decisive spot-kick in an 11-10 shootout defeat.

Man Utd target tipped for West Ham star

Meanwhile, West Ham can keep Declan Rice for next season at least despite claims that Chelsea and Manchester United are planning a fresh approaches for his services.

Rice was firmly on the radar of former Blues boss Frank Lampard. He recently admitted the England midfielder was on his wanted list but for “various reasons” a move never happened.

“We are fortunate to have him in England, West Ham are fortunate to have him,” Lampard told a Q&A for the Willow Foundation.

“He’s a leader and it is clear that he’s destined for great things. I have probably given it away with how I spoke about him. I think it’s common knowledge that I was a big fan of his.

“It didn’t happen for various reasons, but we brought in a lot of players in the summer. But I was a big fan of him. For understandable reasons, West Ham know the player that they have on their hands.

“I don’t want Declan to be in an uncomfortable position through. All I see from him is absolute performance and desire to play for West Ham.

“They gave him the chance there and the choice will be Declan’s as the years go ahead. But his performances are great to watch.”