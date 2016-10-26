Man Utd v Man City ratings: Navas impresses; Zlatan struggles

Zlatan Ibrahimovic fired a blank again but Jesus Navas surprisingly impressed as Manchester United beat Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Manchester United

David de Gea: Didn’t have an awful lot to do, but was always quick off his line. 6

Antonio Valencia: Defended well, and would have liked to venture forward more. Committed strange waist-high slide on Fernando. 6

Marcos Rojo: A very assured performance. Made a crucial sliding challenge on Iheanacho. 7

Daley Blind: Held the defence together well. A good response after Sunday. 6

Luke Shaw: Much better in the second half after a shaky first 45. 6

Michael Carrick: A composed performance. Played with a calm head even when pressed. 7

Ander Herrera: Put in a good second half shift and came into the game. 7

Juan Mata: Scored the decisive goal after a good run. Was sacrificed for Schneiderlin. 7

Paul Pogba: Started in his preferred position and missed a key chance in the second half. 6

Marcus Rashford: Ran at Moffeo often and was United’s most dangerous outlet. 8

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Better in the second half after a frustrating first half. Still no goal. 6

Substitutes

Morgan Schneiderlin (for Mata, 73): Did the job as Mourinho went for protection. 6

Jesse Lingard (for Rashford, 82): Looked energetic and pressed well to secure win. 6

Manchester City

Willy Caballero: Made a fantastic save from Pogba to tip an effort on to the post. An assured performance. 7

Pablo Maffeo: Had a fascinating battle with Rashford and came out on top in the crucial moments. 7

Nicolas Otamendi: Seemed to get the better of his battle with Zlatan and made a key first half block. 7

Vincent Kompany: Battered Ibrahimovic in the air. A solid performance on his comeback. 6

Gael Clichy: Was solid at the back but offered little going forward. 6

Aleix Garcia: Had an impressive first half and arguably could have won a penalty. 7

Fernando: A strong performance to protect the back four, with useful distribution. 7

Leroy Sane: Was energetic early on when used centrally, but was lucky to stay on so long. 6

Jesus Navas: Gave Shaw a bit of a run around at times, and could have had an assists with the cross to Iheanacho. 8

Kelechi Iheanacho: Could have scored twice in the first half, and was anonymous in the second. 5

Nolito: Was brought off for Aguero as, like Sane, he filtered out following a lively start. 6

Substitutes

Alexsandar Kolarov (for Kompany, 45): Solid and confident. 6

Raheem Stering (for Sane, 63): Struggled to make an impact as United sat deep. 6

Sergio Aguero (for Nolito, 71): Looked quite literally way off the pace. 6