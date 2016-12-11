Man Utd v Spurs ratings: Rojo the rock; Kane disappoints

Manchester United: Should have won more points, says Neville

Manchester United closed the gap on fifth-placed Spurs with a 1-0 win over Mauricio Pochettino’s side on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan continued his rise to United stardom with a goal just before the half hour mark.

Although they were subject to late pressure, Jose Mourinho’s men held on for a valuable three points.

Manchester United ratings

David De Gea: Made some good saves, the highlight being a low shot by Eriksen that was well kept out. 7

Antonio Valencia: Picked up a fifth booking which means he will miss United’s trip to Palace, but otherwise another decent effort at full-back. 6

Phil Jones: Solid at the back with some important tackles, winning plenty of arial battles. 7

Marcos Rojo: A very impressive performance alongside Jones. Read the game well and showed composure and judgement. 7

Matteo Darmian: Seemed to look nervous and lost a lot of tackles. Teams now identifying him as a weak point. 5

Ander Herrera: Produced a beautiful pass for the goal and generally looked a dynamic presence in midfield. 7

Michael Carrick: Like usual, he sat in front of the back four and did an excellent job of breaking up play, giving the other two midfielders freedom. 7

Paul Pogba: Hit the bar with a breathtaking free-kick. Was very busy but at times looked rushed in possession and out of position. 5

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Pulled the strings and has proved to be a huge asset to this United team. Scored the winner too. 8

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Wasn’t his best game. Sloppy in possession generally, and never really looked like scoring despite putting himself in dangerous areas. 5

Anthony Martial: Was brought off due to being more ineffective than anything. An off day. 5

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford (for Martial, 72′): Got the ball plenty but didn’t do much useful with it. 5

Eric Bailly (for Mkhitaryan, 85′): Brought on to protect three points, and it worked. 6

Marouanne Fellaini (for Herrera, 90+6′): N/A

Tottenham ratings

Hugo Lloris: Kept Spurs in the contest at times with some excellent saves. Unlucky not to get at least a point. 8

Kyle Walker: Kept Tottenham’s right side very solid with a good display at both ends. 7

Toby Alderweireld: Spurs certainly look better with him than without him. Perhaps fouled Herrera, so lucky not to give away a penalty. 7

Jan Vertonghen: Produced a good block, but was found roaming quite often. 6

Danny Rose: Never shyed out of a tackle. Similar to Walker, he was up and down his flank all game. 7

Victor Wanyama: Had a chance with a free header, but otherwise was solid in midfield. 6

Moussa Dembele: The engine room for Spurs with an energetic and physical display. Arguably got the better of Pogba. 7

Christian Eriksen: Saw a good free-kick saved by De Gea. Looked like Spurs’ main threat. 7

Dele Alli: Not his best game, but always looking to get on the ball and make stuff happen. 6

Heung-min Son: Substituted early, but drew a good save out of De Gea. 6

Harry Kane: Partly at fault for the goal after being caught in possession, and never looked like scoring. 5

Substitutes

Moussa Sissoko (for Son, 57 ‘): Added a bit of intent to the Spurs side but didn’t produce anything of note. 6

Harry Winks (for Dembele, 67 ‘): Looked bright and not scared by the Old Trafford occasion. 7

Georges-Kévin N’Koudou (for Eriksen, 83′): N/A