Man Utd outcast, ex-Tottenham star on Everton January revamp radar

Everton could turn to a Man Utd flop and a former Tottenham maverick after a recent exit gave Rafael Benitez room to breathe in the transfer market, per a report.

Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez recently left for Qatar when joining Al-Rayyan for an undisclosed fee. In doing so, he also removed a whopping £200,000 from the club’s weekly wages.

Amid financial fair play constraints, the Toffees kept their powder relatively dry over the summer. Five first-teamers arrived at Goodison Park, though only Demarai Gray commanded a fee – £1.7m.

But per the Liverpool Echo, Benitez can now begin to ‘plan’ to attack the winter window with more room to manoeuvre.

On the Spaniard’s agenda is a full-back and central midfielder. Ben Godfrey has deputised capably in Seamus Coleman’s absences at right-back. Though doing so removes the ex-Norwich star from his favoured position of centre-back.

As such, a move to sign ex-Tottenham free agent Serge Aurier has reportedly been ‘discussed’. The 28-year-old remains without a club following the mutual termination of his Spurs contract.

Whether Benitez would be able to tame the attacking tendencies of the Ivory Coast captain would be an intriguing watch. Though the article does admit the club are not ‘actively pursuing’ Aurier at this time.

Instead, a central midfielder seems a bigger priority, and that’s where Man Utd come in.

Everton were linked with a loan move for Donny van de Beek in the latter stages of the window. The Dutchman denied a move was close, though that was at odds with the views of trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Echo state Everton could ‘revisit’ a move for Van de Beek who remains down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Additionally, a move for Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff is theorised. Longstaff is in the final year of his deal in the North East.

As such, it’s claimed Everton’s interest has ‘not gone away. Furthermore, they believe he will be available for a ‘cut-price’ fee in January.

Everton target’s asking price to be slashed?

Meanwhile, Tottenham will slash the asking price of a star who “needs to leave” in order to ensure suitors like Everton and Aston Villa aren’t dissuaded from pursuing a deal, according to an ex-Spurs player.

Spurs star Harry Winks, 25, was reportedly available for transfer this summer. But with a hefty £40m price tag, interested parties the likes of Everton and Aston Villa were dissuaded from pushing through a move.

And in order to ensure suitors aren’t dissuaded for a second time, ex-goalkeeper Paul Robinson reckons Tottenham will slash Winks’ asking price.

“Winks needs a break,” said Robinson (via Football Insider). “He needs to go to a club week in, week out. If Nuno does not have him as a big part of his plans then he needs to leave and play regularly. Wherever that may be.

“Let’s be honest, £40million is a lot for a player that isn’t getting a game. A player is only worth what another club is willing to pay.

“I think that price tag will drop significantly because there was obviously no willing buyers at that price in the summer.”

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Klopp looks at three players to fix Liverpool problem in January