Man Utd pair in Varane swap frame after eye-watering demands surface

Man Utd would be facing a huge financial bill even if they include one of a current pair as part of a swap deal in a potential Raphael Varane transfer, per a report.

With Euro 2020 now concluded, the finishing touches are expected to soon be completed that will officially confirm Jadon Sancho as a Man Utd player. The club will not settle in the transfer window there, however. Their focus is now expected to shift to acquiring a world class centre back.

Real Madrid ace Varane would be many Man Utd fans’ preferred choice to partner Harry Maguire.

The Frenchman, 28, has just a single year left on his deal at the Bernabeu. As such, he has been persistently linked with a cut-price move to Manchester.

Real are reluctant to part ways with their star defender, though Varane is understood to be open to a Man Utd switch.

A recent article detailed how far the clubs are apart in their respective valuations. Though the latest report has indicated a makeweight could be included to facilitate a deal.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Duncan Castles revealed contract rebel Paul Pogba or fellow midfielder Donny Van de Beek could move in the opposite direction.

But even if they did, Man Utd would still be facing up to a significant financial bill.

That’s because of the lofty demands Varane is said to be making regarding his next contract.

Castles said (via the Express): “Varane wants to be paid at the same level as [David] Alaba [€10m per year net]. He feels like he has been underpaid in terms of his contribution and longevity at the club [Real Madrid].

“Now he has got himself in a position where he has the leverage to extract a good deal from a club whether he stays at Real Madrid or moves to the Premier League.”

€10m per year equates to £8.5m each year. That totals £42.5m over a five-year contract which is what the Express claim Varane is seeking.

Case made for Varane swap deal

“There is a very strong interest from Manchester United – that’s correct,” Castles continued. “He’s a player they’ve pursued since he was in French football and they’ve had several goes [at signing him].

“Subsequently, they also see the opportunity to complete that deal but they’re aware it won’t be cheap.

“Florentino Perez was initially indicating a deal of €65m should he have to sell Varane. There is a feeling it might have to come down to €50m.

“There is a possibility of rolling players into the deal in the case of Manchester United. Donny van de Beek is an option as Real Madrid wanted to sign him before he moved to Manchester United.

“Paul Pogba is an alternative option and a player who would like to go to Real Madrid.

“It’s still expensive as a transfer deal even if it’s half of what they paid for Harry Maguire [with] the overall package and the salary.

“It’s an expensive deal regardless of the discount on the transfer fee.”

