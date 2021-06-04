Man Utd struggler would be ‘wonderful replacement’ for Liverpool hero

A legendary figure at the former club of a Man Utd star currently in the doldrums has claimed he would be a seamless fit at rivals Liverpool.

Man Utd and Liverpool experienced wildly different campaigns last season. The Red Devils cruised to second place but suffered disappointment in three cup competitions despite reaching at least the quarter final stage in each. Liverpool, on the other hand, finished their season with spirits high. They overcame a truly wretched league run of six consecutive home defeats around the turn of the year to nab third place.

The end result for both was the same – a top four finish and a trophyless season. Despite that, Rio Ferdinand recently raised eyebrows with his lively take on where the two clubs currently stand.

Nevertheless, both clubs’ attentions have swiftly turned to the upcoming transfer window, and from Man Utd’s perspective, a hot topic of conversation surrounds the future of Donny Van de Beek.

The Dutchman has failed to ignite since his £40m switch from Ajax last summer. Clearly struggling to win Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s trust, the 24-year-old was limited to a paltry four league starts last season.

One pundit declared which club he should’ve signed for instead amid speculation of unhappiness at Old Trafford.

In Similar vein, Ajax legend Sjaak Swart has claimed his countryman would’ve been better off elsewhere too. However, the eye-catching part comes when Swart insists he would be the perfect replacement for the outgoing Georginio Wijnaldum.

“He played really great at Ajax, until he left,” said Swart (via SportWitness)

“He was ready for abroad. But at United they have 8 or 9 midfielders, and you have to intervene, then it takes time.

“That is a choice [about his future] he has to make himself, whether he feels like he needs to leave. I am not worried about him.”

“He would fit right in with other clubs. If I look at Liverpool and Wijnaldum is leaving now, he will be a wonderful replacement. Or for Thomas Müller, at Bayern Munich.”

Trippier tipped to cause Man Utd heartache

Meanwhile, England right-back Kieran Trippier has reportedly decided to snub Manchester United and remain with LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid this summer.

United have been strongly tipped to bring the defender to Old Trafford to compete with the more defensive-minded Aaron Wan-Bissaka next season. A lack of cover in the position meant that the Red Devils man had to play 54 times in all competitions this term.

That led to talk of a return to the Premier League, with United the main suitors. However, Mundo Deportivo claims that Trippier would rather remain in Madrid next season. The Spanish side are also unwilling to sell.

The news will come as a blow to United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wanted a more attacking right-back to call upon.

