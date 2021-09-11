A current Man Utd star signed for a significant fee has been singled out in a damning statement about the club’s transfer business.

Data published by the CIES Football Observatory this week showed Man Utd’s squad has cost a whopping £739m to assemble. That figure will have significantly risen by the summer acquisitions of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Few would argue that trio won’t boost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s chances of overseeing a sustained period of success. However, the figure has put Man Utd second only to Man City in terms of squad cost when potential add-ons are factored in.

Man Utd’s quest for major silverware has now entered its fifth season. A statistic like that would be unfathomable for near neighbours City.

And speaking to Football Insider, football finance expert Kieran Maguire has singled out Donny Van de Beek’s hefty transfer as being indicative of why Man Utd have failed to hit the heights despite their lavish spending.

The Dutchman signed for an initial £35m from Ajax last summer, though has largely been overlooked by Solskjaer thus far.

“If you look at Man United’s spend since Sir Alex retired, it has really accelerated,” said Maguire.

“So I think when it comes to their results in recent years. You have to look at it from a qualitative rather than a quantitative point of view.

“They have spent £1.35billion since Sir Alex retired. But unfortunately, there have been far too many Donny Van de Beeks.

“There’s a £40m signing that, in all honesty, they would probably rather forget about.“

Man Utd-linked sensation ‘offered to Man City’

Meanwhile, Manchester City are reportedly considering the chance to sign Man Utd-linked Ansu Fati. The youngster is apparently in limbo with his contract at Barcelona.

The 18-year-old has been handed the massive responsibility of wearing the number 10 shirt for the Catalan club this season following Lionel Messi’s departure to PSG. His contract with Barca expires at the end of the season. They think they hold an option to extend this by two years.

But Fati’s representatives, including super-agent Jorge Mendes, are in disagreement with this stance. They believe the clause is invalid, as per AS.

Mendes is therefore pressuring them to agree a new deal whilst also exploring alternative options for his client’s future. According to Sport, he has gone to City to offer the winger to them, just as he did with Cristiano Ronaldo a few weeks ago.

There was a feeling that City had been used during that transfer saga to prompt Manchester United to strike into action, which could be happening again with Barca this time.

United themselves have been long-term admirers of Fati. Reports last summer indicated they had tried and failed to sign him for a €150m fee.

And it appeared they were considering going again for the promising youngster this summer, though Barcelona president Joan Laporta denied an offer had been received.

