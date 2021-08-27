Man Utd have ‘agreed’ a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo and any doubts as to whether the deal would fall through were put to their bed by their official Twitter account.

The noise regarding a Cristiano Ronaldo exit from Juventus began to grow in recent weeks. The Portuguese icon was reportedly determined to leave the Turin club, sparkling frenzied debate as to where he would next land.

After missing out on Harry Kane, Man City were reported to in the frame for his signature. However, per trusted source Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola’s side are ‘out’ of the running.

That sentiment is backed up by Sky Sports and multiple other outlets. Instead, the 36-year-old is on course for a remarkable return to Old Trafford.

Romano stated Man Utd were ‘preparing their official contract proposal’ to send Ronaldo’s way. The Italian claimed a two-year deal running to 2023 was tabled.

Samuel Luckhurst – the Manchester Evening News’ chief Man Utd correspondent – took things a step further.

He claimed a contract offer had indeed been submitted after Ronaldo personally spoke with Sir Alex Ferguson this morning.

The legendary manager is stated to have ‘reached out’ on Friday morning amid the swirling rumours at the time of Man City’s interest.

BBC reporter Simon Stone added further weight to the developing story. He claimed via Twitter that Ronaldo’s talks with Man Utd are at an ‘advanced stage.’

The story continued to develop at breakneck pace. The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell later reported an offer of €15m plus €8m in add-ons had been lodged. Sky Sports News stated a deal at that price had been agreed.

Romano soon provided another positive update, revealing Ronaldo had accepted Man Utd’s contract offer.

Any lingering doubts in Man Utd fans’ minds were then put to bed once and for all. The club announced Ronaldo would return to the club with a Twitter post to commemorate the occasion.

Cavani on Man Utd collision course

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani could be on a collision course with Manchester United after Uruguay indicated that the veteran striker will play in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Earlier this week, the Premier League confirmed that clubs had ‘reluctantly but unanimously’ decided not to release players for international matches which will be played in red-list countries, that is due to continuing concerns over the Covid 19 pandemic.

But shortly after the announcement on Tuesday, Cavani appeared to be puzzled by the decision. The 34-year-old posted a picture of the statement along with several question marks on his Instagram page.

If Cavani decides to travel to South America to represent Uruguay next week, it would mean that he would categorically be ruled out of the Red Devils’ Premier League fixtures against Newcastle and West Ham.

Following a 10-day isolation period, the forward could also be short of match fitness for United’s Carabao Cup tie against West Ham. The league clash against Aston Villa on September 25 may also be out of reach.

Cavani is yet to feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season. He was granted an extended holiday following Uruguay’s Copa America exploits this summer.

