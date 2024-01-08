Man Utd ‘very interested’ in striker who never fails to hit goalscoring landmark, as Aston Villa become January nemesis

Manchester United have done their research on Lille striker Jonathan David and could make a move for him in January, a report has claimed.

Rasmus Hojlund is yet to pick up momentum in the Premier League after his arrival from Atalanta in the summer. Therefore, there have been rumours about Man Utd bringing in another striker to support him, especially if Anthony Martial leaves.

Financially, there is only so much Man Utd can do this month, which has led to links with a range of lower-profile targets or veteran options like Bayern Munich’s Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.

But an intriguing link has just cropped up regarding a player who is about to turn 24 this month: Jonathan David.

According to FootballTransfers, Man Utd are ‘very interested’ in the Canada international, as are Aston Villa.

Both of David’s admirers in the Premier League are said to be giving thought to a January move for the striker, who is only under contract with Lille until the end of next season.

What plays into his suitors’ hands is the fact that he is not eager to stay at Lille and would be interested in a transfer to the Premier League.

Whether or not that forces Lille to sell David in January remains to be seen, but Man Utd or Aston Villa could try their luck if either of them can put together an appropriate bid.

The report explains that Man Utd already conducted research on David during the summer, when they were dreaming of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur but lost out to Bayern Munich.

David is now in the sixth season of his professional career with Europe, the first two of which were spent with Gent before his move to Lille.

In all six of those seasons, he has scored double figures of goals across all competitions, including 10 from 23 appearances this season.

No player is yet to reach 10 goals this season for Man Utd, in contrast; furthermore, only Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes managed it last term.

And to emphasise just how bleak things are up front for Man Utd, David hasn’t even been at his best this season (only half of his goals have come within his 17 Ligue 1 appearances; scoring a hat-trick in the Coupe de France against amateur side Golden Lion certainly helped his tally), yet he is still eclipsing the form of his counterparts at Erik ten Hag’s disposal.

Even if you took that hat-trick out, he would still have one more goal than Man Utd’s top scorers this season (Hojlund and Scott McTominay on six each).

Aston Villa pose threat for Jonathan David

The situation is slightly less alarming for Aston Villa, who have benefitted from Ollie Watkins scoring 16 goals last season and 14 this.

Nevertheless, Unai Emery would be interested in adding another element to his attack, since he is eager to move Jhon Duran on.

And given the fact that Watkins has also provided 10 assists this season, the prospect of him pairing up with another reliable goalscorer could be frightening for clubs who don’t want Villa finishing in the top four.

Another contender for David’s signature, meanwhile, could be AC Milan. However, the Serie A side have the immediate disadvantage of David favouring a Premier League move.

Whether his destiny is to join Man Utd or Aston Villa – or anyone else – will only become clearer in time.

