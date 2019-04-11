Man Utd veteran ready to snub Arsenal in favour of Rooney reunion

Antonio Valencia has dropped a major hint that he is ready to join up with Wayne Rooney once again when his time at Manchester United is up.

The 33-year-old Ecuador international is poised to leave Old Trafford this summer after a decade’s service after interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer passed up the chance to trigger the year’s option in his contract.

The former Wigan star – converted to a wing-back by ex-United boss Jose Mourinho – has made just five starts in the Premier League this season and Solskjaer has explained why the veteran star is likely to leave.

They player’s father then chimed in, stating that Arsenal are a shock potential destination for Valencia, as well as West Ham and Inter Milan.

However, Valencia has seemingly dropped a hint that his next club is across the Atlantic with his activity on social media, liking and retweeting a post from a DC United fan that said a reunion with Wayne Rooney is on.

The tweet reads: “Based on a special request from one of them, the Manchester United goalscoring duo will become a reality again in the capital of the United States. Two-year contract about to be finalised with D.C. United.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!