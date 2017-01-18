Man Utd want Ibrahimovic to stay for two more years – report

Manchester United are ready to persuade 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at the club for two more years.

The Swede has been a huge success since his arrival at Old Trafford, bagging 19 goals in all competitions already this term.

Jose Mourinho has been so impressed since reuniting with Ibrahimovic that not only will he trigger the extra year on his contract, but he will attempt to keep him for another two years after that.

This is according to The Sun, who claim that United want to keep the former PSG man until 2019, but possibly even beyond that.

Ibrahimovic joined United last summer on a 12-month deal with the option of extending it for another season.

The report goes on the claim that there are even discussions within the club about a possible coaching role at Old Trafford when his playing days end.

His immediate future may well be at Old Trafford and, beyond that, Mourinho stated last month that he does not expect the well-travelled striker to bow out with a lucrative stint in Major League Soccer or the Chinese Super League.

“I’m really happy for him,” Mourinho said of Ibrahimovic.

“Maybe some people could think (he was) a top scorer but not any more at 35 years old, not any more because the Premier League is not Ligue 1. But for him, 35 is the same as 25, Ligue 1 is the same as the Premier League.

“He scores goals, he plays well and I’m really happy for him because he will end his career on a high, which is amazing. He’s not ending his career in America or in China, he’s ending his career at the top of the top.”