Man Utd want to follow Maguire capture by pinching €28m star from rivals

Manchester United are monitoring the situation surrounding Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, according to reports.

The 30-year-old, who joined from Atletico Madrid in 2015, is entering the final year of his contract at Spurs and the lause in his deal which stated that he can move on if an offer of £25m comes in has now expired.

Roma are believed to be the only team to have made an enquiry about Alderweireld while Spurs are hoping that he will stay, and he was handed the armband for the International Champions Cup 3-2 win over Juventus in Singapore.

Despite this, rumours surrounding the Belgian’s future continue to swirl, and Calciomercato.com suggest it is Roma and United who are battling for his signature.

Intermediary Franco Baldini is at work and has apparently asked for information on Alderweireld twice but both times has been told to pay €28million, a figure deemed to high for Roma who want to lower it to €20m.

On the table for the defender is a €3.5million-a-year deal until 2024, however United are watching closely and could look for an upgrade on Victor Lindelof once Harry Maguire is over the line, the report suggests.

Lindelof in fact is mentioned as a possible target for Roma after it was claimed Barca wanted to sign the Sweden international, who joined the Red Devils from Benfica in 2017 for £30million.

