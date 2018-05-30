Man Utd want to swap Pogba for Real star in shock deal

Manchester United are keen to swap Paul Pogba for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, according to reports.

Pogba has had an unsettled season at Old Trafford with rumours that he has fallen out with manager Jose Mourinho after being left out the starting XI for a number of high-profile fixtures.

The France international still managed to contribute six goals and ten assists in only 25 Premier League starts this campaign.

Meanwhile, Bale, hasn’t started consistently for Real this campaign with only 20 La Liga starts to his name this season – despite scoring 16 goals – and he admitted after his superb cameo in the Champions League final that he will consider his future in the summer.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that Mourinho wants to sell Pogba and has finally lost his patience with the Frenchman.

Bale has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and the report continues by saying that United would be willing to let Pogba go to Real if they got Bale as part of the deal.

