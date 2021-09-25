Man Utd have been told the approach they must take to avoid one of their most hyped stars from following the path of Donny Van de Beek.

Van de Beek, 24, is yet to make a meaningful impact at Old Trafford. Despite arriving for a hefty £35m fee in 2020, the Dutchman has been frequently overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

An escape route to Everton on loan was touted over the summer and could yet be on the agenda again in January.

And according to former England international Danny Mills, Man Utd are at risk of pushing Jadon Sancho along a similar path.

Costing £73m and the subject of a year-long pursuit, big things were expected from the former Dortmund flyer.

His start to life with Man Utd has been slower than expected, however. Indeed, he is yet to register a single goal or assist and the return of Edinson Cavani could jettison him out of the starting eleven.

As such, Mills has delivered a chilling warning to Man Utd. In doing so, he stressed what must be done to remedy Sancho’s early woes.

“Sancho needs games and opportunity to play with no pressure,” Mills told Football Insider. “It’s a little bit like the Donny van de Beek situation. Every time he plays and doesn’t have a magnificent game then he’s dropped. That’s a lot of pressure.

“You start to try and force things and do things you probably shouldn’t do because you’re trying to impress and stay in the first team.

“You try too hard and make the wrong passes and make wrong decisions and bad decisions.

“He needs confidence from his manager, that he’s going to play three or four games and get a run. Then he’ll probably settle down and play well.

“It’s hard when you know you’ve only got half an hour to impress. You know you’ve got to be great from the first whistle. You try and beat four people, you want to score a hat-trick. It’s quite hard to do that.”

Solskjaer blasts Klopp over Man Utd sabotage

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has hit out at Jurgen Klopp after claiming the Liverpool boss has influenced their ability to win penalties.

Back in January, Klopp ranted about his side’s lack of penalty decisions that went in their favour compared to Man Utd.

After Sadio Mane was denied a spot-kick against Southampton, Klopp said: “I hear now that Manchester United had more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years. I’ve no idea if that’s my fault, or how that can happen.”

The Red Devils are yet to be awarded a penalty this season. Solskjaer has now taken aim at Klopp after claiming the German has made a “big difference” with referees.

“We just have to hope we get what we deserve,” said Solskjaer (via the Manchester Evening News). “We should have had three pens in the last two games.

“There was a certain manager who worried about us getting penalties last year and after that the decisions were different to give. I’ve seen a big difference since then on. Leave it to the refs and make the right calls very soon.”

