Man Utd was not Ibrahimovic’s first choice, hints Raiola

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Doing his best to turn Manchester red

Mino Raiola suggests Manchester United was not Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s first-choice destination this summer.

Ibrahimovic completed his much-anticipated free transfer to Old Trafford in July after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The striker has made an instant impact at United, scoring four times in his first four games, but his agent claims he would have jumped at the chance to join AC Milan.

“Italy cannot afford him, so we had to work out other plans,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“Milan are in his heart, certainly his favourite club in Italy and probably the whole world. But this summer we always worked towards Manchester United.”