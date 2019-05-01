Man Utd watch star Benfica duo up close amid £140m summer links

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of a star Benfica duo in the hopes of securing a double summer deal, a report claims.

Felix has been heavily linked with a move to a bigger club having scored 18 goals and provided 11 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions this season.

The attacking midfielder has also been impressing in the Europa League, scoring a hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

We revealed last month that no fewer than seven Premier League sides had been on scouting missions to witness Felix for themselves, but it is Liverpool and Manchester United who are most heavily linked.

A report from O Jogo (via SportWitness) claims that United sent chief scout Marcel Bout to watch Benfica’s game against Braga on Sunday, with keen interest in Felix.

They were also apparently watching defender Ruben Dias, reportedly valued at around £35m, with widespread reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bolster his defensive options this summer.

