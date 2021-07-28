Former Liverpool youngster Ethan Ennis has confirmed that he has moved to Manchester United, revealing his delight at the transfer.

The 16-year-old, from Runcorn, broke into the Reds’ youth system last season. He enjoyed fantastic form too, scoring three goals to help Liverpool reach the FA Youth Cup final. However, as reported last week, he rejected a scholarship from the Anfield club. As such, United and Chelsea led the tussle for him.

But Ennis has chosen to move to United, an infamous move from arch-rivals Liverpool.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, he said: “I am delighted to announce that I have signed for Manchester United.

“Grateful for this opportunity, can’t wait to get started.”

Fellow Red Devils starlet Marc Jurado, who United signed from Barcelona, said: “Welcome lad, good things are coming.”

Ennis joins an exciting United youth system containing a plethora of talent.

As well as Jurado, striker Charlie McNeill has made a name for himself since joining from Manchester City.

July 28 Transfer Chatter - Chelsea close in on Frenchman, Arsenal's forward chase and Liverpool want Spanish winger Chelsea are closing in on a Spurs and Manchester United target, Arsenal make audacious forward enquiry and Liverpool eyeing up cut-price deal for Spanish winger, all in today's transfer chatter.

Meanwhile, United plucked Alvaro Fernandez from Real Madrid’s youth ranks last summer.

As for Ennis, the Liverpool Echo reports that the Old Trafford club now owe Liverpool a development fee.

A tribunal will decide the sum if the two clubs cannot reach an agreement.

Despite losing the teenager, Liverpool – like United – have plenty of impressive talent coming through.

Harvey Elliott is still only 18, but manager Jurgen Klopp noted his Championship loan with Blackburn last season was a major step in his development.

Behind him, Kaide Gordon has impressed and Joe Hardy did the same last term.

Liverpool also recently tied Polish starlet striker Mateusz Musialowski to his first professional contract.

Liverpool eye Prem star signing

At first-team level, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Spain international enjoyed impressive 2018/19 and 2019/20 showings, but dropped off last season.

As a result, Liverpool believe his price has tumbled and are preparing an opening offer.

However, Klopp’s stance on Traore’s prospective role at Anfield could hamper the chances of a deal.