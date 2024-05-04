Man Utd, West Ham boss target Kieran McKenna drops big hint over future after stunning Ipswich promotion

Much sought-after Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has opened up on his future after remarkably steering his side back to the Premier League on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was linked with the Crystal Palace job earlier in the season but has since become a reported target for Manchester United, West Ham and Brighton as well.

Having guided Town back to the Championship last season he has now overseen back-to-back promotions, with Ipswich beating out the likes of Leeds United and Southampton to the final automatic spot.

McKenna‘s links to United are perhaps no surprise given that he was an assistant coach under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford before eventually heading for Portman Road in December 2021.

But when quizzed on whether he could quit Ipswich for a bigger job after an historic day for the club, he told reporters: “No, I love it here, it’s a fantastic club, I’m so proud to be the manager of this football club and I’ve worked so hard at it every day, so I give so much of myself and [so have] the people around me for the last couple of years. I’m just so focused on enjoying that journey.

“That sort of speculation’s been there for the last two years, to be honest, and I’ve shown loyalty to the club through that and I’m really pleased that I’ve stuck with it and achieved what we’ve achieved.

“There’s some big and exciting steps to come for the football club.”

Ipswich boss hoping to keep impressive loanees

McKenna also chose to heap praise on loanees Omari Hutchinson, Jeremy Sarmiento and Kieffer Moore, who all played their part in an incredible season for the club.

Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed this week that Ipswich are keen on keeping Hutchinson for their Premier League challenge, with Chelsea ready to offer the player a new contract and then loan him out again.

IPSWICH TOWN HAVE BEEN PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE 🥳🎉🚜

pic.twitter.com/P6kR9NFtpO — Second Tier podcast (@secondtierpod) May 4, 2024

Hutchinson, who netted the 11th goal of his loan spell in this afternoon’s match, has also said that he is not ruling out a loan return to Portman Road, while Sarmiento’s spell from Brighton is understood to include a provision to be extended into next season.

“For sure, it’s a special group,” McKenna said when asked if he’d been keen to keep the loan players at the club next season.

“We’ve had success with that last year, keeping the group together, bringing in someone like George [Hirst] on loan and the way he’s escalated.

“Of course, we’ll look at all possibilities, we’ll build a squad as strong as we can but the players we’ve had in on loan this year have been an absolute credit to themselves and have been a really big part of the group.”

Reflecting on how it will feel going to his former clubs United and Tottenham, where he was also an Under-18s coach, next season, McKenna added: “They’re going to be really proud moments on my personal journey and the supporters have 19 incredible away games to enjoy.

“They’ve got a summer to enjoy now. We’ll deal with next season when it comes, but I hope everyone enjoys it and we embrace the big, big challenge it’s going to be.

“To give a new generation of Ipswich fans those experiences, that’s something we all have to be so proud of and let’s enjoy these challenges when they come.”