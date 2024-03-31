Man Utd, West Ham and five others on red alert as sale of £100m striker becomes inevitable

Brentford are reportedly ‘ready to sell’ Ivan Toney in the summer amid interest from Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Newcastle.

The England striker missed a big chunk of the season through suspension but has been in fine form since his return, netting four goals in 11 Premier League games so far.

Toney put in another impressive performance in Brentford’s 1-1 draw with Man Utd but was unable to find the net.

He undoubtedly has what it takes to play at the very highest level and by his own admission, is keen to leave Brentford for a top club this summer.

Recent reports suggest that West Ham are the favourites to secure Toney’s signature but the race is far from over, with Man Utd and Tottenham believed to be close on their heals.

That certainly doesn’t rule out Arsenal or perhaps even Newcastle coming in with their own offer for Toney at the end of the season. however.

Brentford ‘ready’ to sell Ivan Toney

According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Brentford will almost definitely sell Toney this summer to ensure they receive a big fee for this services.

“Brentford are ready to cash in on Toney this summer as he enters the final year of his contract,” Konur wrote on X.

“West Ham, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Arsenal continue to be linked with the 27-year-old English striker.”

Various outlets have suggested that Brentford will demand £100m for Toney this summer – but whether they receive an offer of that size remains to be seen.

It’s very unlikely that West Ham would be willing to pay that much for the striker. Although, funds generated from the likely sale of Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City could help in that regard.

Tottenham and Arsenal, on the other hand, have both made signing a prolific goal scorer one of their priorities for the summer but have several options on their respective shortlists.

Man Utd are keen to bring in someone to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund, while Newcastle are eyeing a long-term replacement for exit-linked star Callum Wilson.

We could, therefore, see a bidding war take place for Toney this summer – which is exactly what Brentford want so they get as much money as possible for their talisman.

It will be interesting to see which of his many suitors make the first concrete move in the transfer battle.

