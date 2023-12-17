Man Utd, West Ham urged to swerve ‘completely talentless’ former Prem striker in brutal put-down

Timo Werner puts his hand to his face during game for Germany

Clubs that have an interest in Timo Werner, which include Manchester United and West Ham, have been told by pundit Marcel Reif that the forward is “completely talentless.”

Werner’s spell at Chelsea was a bit of a mixed bag. The two seasons he spent at the club saw the Blues finish fourth and then third in the Premier League, while also winning the Champions League.

Werner scored four goals on the way to European triumph, while also providing two assists. That same season, he provided 12 Premier League assists, but he did only score six league goals.

The forward’s second season at the club did not see him fare too much better in front of goal, as he scored 11 times in all competitions, and cultivated a reputation for missing big chances.

That summer, he was sold back to RB Leipzig, as Chelsea replaced him with a number of forwards who, admittedly, haven’t hit the mark.

Werner’s scored 18 goals since leaving Stamford Bridge, and despite the fact he wasn’t a fantastic asset during his time in the Premier League, he’s got English eyes on him yet again.

It’s said the forward is ‘considering a change of scenery’ and West Ham could offer him that, as they’re plotting a move for a striker and have him on their list.

What’s more, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed Man Utd have “asked to be kept informed” on Werner’s situation as they’d be interested in welcoming him to Old Trafford.

Werner is ‘completely talentless’ – Reif

However, the Premier League pair have essentially been told it’s pointless to sign Werner by German pundit Reif, as he’s not got the talent, having shown that during his time at Chelsea.

“This path to Chelsea was a complete turn into a dead end. He comes in, takes that one shot where he’s really free. The ball doesn’t bounce, there’s nothing unfortunate,” Reif told Sport Bild.

“A soccer player who has speed, who has the ability to shoot, tries to shoot at goal quite unchallenged – and hits the thing 15 meters over the goal.

“[Werner is] really completely talentless. I feel sorry for that in my heart.”

Werner could do a job

Werner has notched 150 goals in his senior club career, showing he’s obviously not talentless.

Both the Hammers and United could do with a forward who can find the net, and while Werner was occasionally frustrating during his time at Chelsea, they’ve been very poor since he left.

That’s not to say he’s the sole reason for that, but it shows he was more important than people gave him credit for. Indeed, no Blues player scored as many goals as Werner did in his final campaign at the club last season.

The ruthless judgement that comes with being a United player might not be for him, but West Ham could be a club where Werner could thrive.

Given he’s played just 203 Bundesliga minutes this season, he could jump at any offer to be a regular somewhere, and the Hammers might well be able to offer that, as well as the chance to prove his doubters wrong.

