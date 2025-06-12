Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign teenager Harley Emsden-James from Southampton, beating out a number of top Premier League rivals to the player’s signature in the process.

The Red Devils have done a deal worth £1million (€1.17m) for the 16-year-old centre-back, although they will also to play add-ons to the relegated Saints, who have also negotiated a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

The highly-rated defender has featured for Southampton up to Under-18 level, despite only turning 16 in March this year, with Man Utd seeing off some serious competition to get their man.

Metro reports that Emsden-James was also being scouted by London trio Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, who were all looking to strike deals of their own but missed out after United sporting director Jason Wilcox and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell secured a move to Old Trafford instead.

Emsden-James is not expected to push for a first-team place any time soon and will join up with United’s Under-18 side ahead of the start of next season.

He won’t be 17 until March 2026, so it would be a surprise if he progresses to play regularly to step up to Under-21 level – although he possesses plenty of quality traits that could see him become a major force at Old Trafford.

Emsden-James is described on United In Focus as an ‘archetypal modern centre-back, combining physical skills with technical ability on the ball which makes his ceiling extremely high’. The youngster also possesses tremendous pace and reads the game well for someone so young.

Man Utd transfer chiefs strike again

By winning the race for Emsden-James, United have continued their policy of looking to snap promising young talent from around the country.

Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven both arrived from Arsenal in the last year and have made their debuts in the United first team.

18-year-old defender Heaven signed from Arsenal on February 1 and has already made six first-team appearances for the Red Devils, impressing before a season-disrupting injury halted his rapid progress.

And, speaking out on why he left the Gunners for a move to Old Trafford, Heaven singled out United’s willingness to give young players a chance in their first team as one of the main reasons for his switch.

The teenager said: “I think United had the most minutes given to teenagers last season [2023/24]. That convinced me to come here.

“And the people and the fans here are quite loving, and I felt that when I was playing. They’re so supportive.”

Wilcox, who previously worked at Southampton, has been credited for bringing in a number of talented prospects and looks to have secured another after raiding his old club to land the impressive Emsden-James.

