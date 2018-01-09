Man Utd will only make January move for Mesut Ozil on one condition

Manchester United will reportedly only pursue a move for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil this month if they can sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Ozil is just one of a number of top Gunners stars who are out of contract this summer and that has led to strong rumours of the Germany star linking up with his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

However, ESPN FC’s European football expert Gabriele Marcotti claims that United will only move for Ozil if they can offload Mkhitaryan in January.

The Armenian playmaker has struggled for game time this season and fallen out of favour with Mourinho is recent weeks.

“Mesut Ozil, a slightly different situation (to Sanchez),” Marcotti said.

“The club say that, or Wenger anyway has said that he is pretty confident that Ozil’s going to extend his deal.

“But of course he’s been saying that for, what, the last 18 months now.

“He’s been linked again to Manchester United.

“I think United would have to shift somebody, most likely Mkhitaryan, to make that happen realistically.”