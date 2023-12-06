Man Utd to ‘spend a fortune’ on man who can ‘save their season,’ but Chelsea, Newcastle pose threat

It’s no secret that Erik ten Hag is keen to add a quality centre-back to his Manchester United squad in January and Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo is at the top of his shortlist.

The 23-year-old is considered to be one of the best young defenders in France and several Premier League clubs are set to battle it out for his signature.

Man Utd have the most long-standing interest in Todibo, however. They were first linked with him back in 2019 and have been keeping tabs on his progress ever since.

The France international signed for Nice from Barcelona in 2021 and has gradually become one of the club’s most important players.

This season, Todibo has made 12 Ligue 1 appearances and his fine performances have helped his team rise to second place in the table.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, Nice are aware of the interest in their star defender from the Premier League and will not let him leave on the cheap.

Man Utd have not been put off by this, however, and are reportedly ready to splash the cash on Todibo in January as Ten Hag aims to turn his team’s season around.

Man Utd willing to ‘spend a fortune’ on Todibo

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Man Utd are ‘willing’ to ‘pay a real fortune’ to prise Todibo away from Nice in the January transfer window.

It’s claimed that Ten Hag sees the talented defender as an instant fix to their defensive issues and ‘the man who can save their season.’

With Lisandro Martinez currently sidelined with an injury, the manager was forced to field a centre-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in Man Utd’s last game – which is far from ideal.

Bringing in a solid centre-back like Todibo could be exactly what Man Utd need to get their season back on track but as mentioned, he won’t come cheap.

Nice will reportedly demand a fee in excess of €50m (£42.85m) in January – which would make him the French club’s all-time record sale.

SPORT claim that Man Utd are happy to match that price tag, so everything points towards Ten Hag getting his man at it stands.

Chelsea, Newcastle also interested in Todibo

Other Premier League clubs are also interested in Todibo, though. Tottenham’s scouts have been keeping close tabs on him, for example.

However, a separate report from SPORT claims that Chelsea and Newcastle are also ‘in the picture’ to sign the Frenchman.

Both the Blues and the Magpies are said to be ‘very aware’ of Todibo’s situation, and everything indicates ‘there will be business done’ next summer – rather than in January.

The outlet does state that there is concrete interest from other clubs wanting to sign the centre-back in January – like Man Utd for example – so Chelsea and Newcastle will be hoping that the Red Devils fail to bring him in.

With that in mind, everything points towards Todibo making a switch to the Premier League.

Man Utd are currently leading the race but if they miss out, Chelsea and Newcastle are poised to make their move.

