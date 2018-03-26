Man Utd willing to spend €150m to land perfect Pogba successor

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has been identifed as Jose Mourinho’s perfect replacement for Paul Pogba at Manchester United, according to reports in Spain.

Pogba’s relationship with Mourinho appears to be at breaking point and it would not come as a major shock to see the player sacrificed this summer after a report on Sunday hinted that a parting of ways looked inevitable.

And it’s claimed Mourinho is already planning for life after the Frenchman – by making Atletico’s Saul his No 1 transfer priority.

That’s according to El Gol Digital who claim United are willing to the meet the €150million (£133m) exit clause in Saul’s contract to land the Spain star this summer.

The 23-year-old signed a mammoth nine-year deal with Atletico last year, with the club inserting, what seemed at the time, a largely prohibitive exit fee.

Since then, however, Neymar’s move to PSG has seen a significant shift north for all major transfers, meaning the £133m asking price for the eight-times capped star no longer looks as daunting as it once did.

The report claims Mourinho is desperate to land the player after earmarking him as his ideal long-term replacement for Pogba in midfield, and could look to offer Atleti Ander Herrera as part of the deal after the Spaniard dropped down his pecking order this season.

